Fed Up With CAPTCHAs? New IRCTC Website Coming By July 15, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Minister announced new IRCTC website by July 15.

Quantum Computing Lab, Semiverse platform announced for MNIT.

New 20KW FM transmitter inaugurated in Jaisalmer, expanding coverage.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced that a new and improved IRCTC website will be launched by July 15 this year, following complaints from students about difficulties faced while booking tickets online.

Students Raise Concerns Over Ticket Booking Experience

The announcement came during an event in Rajasthan where students highlighted issues with the IRCTC portal, including difficulties related to CAPTCHA verification during the ticket-booking process.

One student specifically raised concerns about the website's CAPTCHA system. Responding immediately, Vaishnaw contacted an official and conveyed the students' demand for a better platform.

"Will we be able to do it in 30 days?"

The minister subsequently said that the new IRCTC website would be launched by July 15.

Quantum Technology Lab Announced At MNIT Jaipur

During his visit to Jaipur, Vaishnaw also announced the establishment of an Advanced Quantum Computing and Quantum Communications Lab at the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur.

According to an official release, the facility will be set up under the Electronics and ICT Academic Project of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The lab will focus on developing indigenous capabilities in Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), Quantum Computing simulation and Quantum Sensing hardware components.

Addressing students and faculty members, the Union Minister said that while artificial intelligence is driving the current technological wave, Quantum Technology will lead the next major phase of innovation.

He added that the work undertaken through the project would be of significant importance to the country. The lab will also conduct research in Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), which the release described as important from a national security perspective.

MNIT Students To Access Semiconductor Training Platform

Vaishnaw further announced that students of MNIT Jaipur will receive access to Lam Research's 'Semiverse' platform, a digital twin-based semiconductor fabrication and training ecosystem.

New FM Transmitter In Jaisalmer Border Region

The Union Minister also virtually inaugurated a 20 KW Akashvani FM Transmitter at Ramgarh in Jaisalmer from the Akashvani Jaipur premises.

With the addition of the new facility, Rajasthan now has 39 FM transmitters. According to the release, the Ramgarh transmitter will provide radio coverage within an 80-kilometre radius in the border region, covering nearly 20,000 square kilometres of Jaisalmer district and enabling people to access information, educational and entertainment programmes.

Call For 'Digital First' Broadcasting

Addressing the gathering, Vaishnaw called for a transformation in the functioning and outlook of Prasar Bharati.

He said radio broadcasting must adopt a "Digital First" and "Hyper-Local" approach to remain relevant and impactful in an era of rapid technological advancement. The minister directed officials to prepare a roadmap for this transformation and stressed the need to integrate local artists and artisans into the broadcasting ecosystem.