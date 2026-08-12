New Dashcam Video Shows Shocking Moments Before Atiq Ahmed’s Son Abaan Died In Crash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abaan and Sonu died from extensive internal, head injuries.

A 30-second dashcam video purportedly showing the fatal road accident involving Abaan Ahmed, the 21-year-old son of slain mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, and his friend Sonu has surfaced online and gone viral.

Recorded on August 6, the footage shows a Hyundai Creta travelling at high speed and overtaking a pickup truck before apparently veering towards a road divider. The SUV then crashes into the divider, with the force of the impact sending the vehicle several feet into the air.

The footage was recorded by a dashboard camera in a vehicle travelling behind the Creta. The crash took place in the Poonch police station area, around 70 km before Jhansi, while Abaan and his companions were travelling from Prayagraj to Jhansi to meet his elder brother, Ali Ahmed, who is lodged in Jhansi jail.

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Dashcam Footage Offers New Sequence Of Crash

The location shown in the video has reportedly been matched with the accident site, with nearby houses and other landmarks visible in the footage. A local reporter who reached the scene shortly after the crash also indicated that the location and circumstances shown in the video corresponded with the accident site.

Initial reports had suggested that the driver lost control while attempting to avoid an animal that had suddenly appeared on the highway. However, the newly surfaced footage appears to show the Creta overtaking a pickup truck immediately before moving towards the divider.

The exact sequence of events leading to the crash is expected to be established through the police investigation. The vehicle was reportedly travelling at around 120 kmph when it hit the divider on the side where Abaan was seated.

Abaan, Sonu Died In High-Impact Collision

The collision severely damaged the front of the Creta and left all five occupants injured. Abaan and Sonu died in the accident, while three others — Umar Ahmed, Mohammad Zaid and Aslam — were injured and taken to a nearby health facility.

Deepak Yadav, who was among the first people to reach the crash site, said he heard the impact and found the occupants trapped inside the badly damaged vehicle. When he could not open one of the doors, he brought an iron rod from a nearby house and broke it open to help rescue the occupants.

According to Yadav’s account, Abaan remained conscious briefly after being pulled from the wreckage. He identified himself before losing consciousness. He had suffered severe internal injuries.

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Post-Mortem Reveals Extensive Internal Trauma

The post-mortem examination reportedly found extensive internal injuries suffered by Abaan in the high-impact collision. His liver, lungs and spleen had ruptured, while he had also sustained multiple fractured ribs.

Doctors attributed his death to massive internal bleeding caused by the impact. Sonu, who was seated behind Abaan, reportedly suffered a fatal head injury and skull fracture.

The newly surfaced footage could provide investigators with additional material as they reconstruct the moments immediately before the crash. The circumstances surrounding the accident, including the vehicle’s speed and the events preceding the collision, remain subject to the police investigation.