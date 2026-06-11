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Rajya Sabha Results Declared For MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat And Karnataka
Several candidates from the Congress and BJP were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on Thursday. In Karnataka, Congress nominees including AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge secured uncontested victories alongside a BJP candidate. Madhya Pradesh's three BJP nominees-Tarun Chugh, Rajneesh Agrawal and Mahesh Kewat-were also elected unopposed. In Rajasthan, two BJP candidates and one Congress nominee won after no other contenders remained in the fray following the nomination withdrawal deadline.
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