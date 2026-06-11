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HomeNewsRajya Sabha Results Declared For MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat And Karnataka

Rajya Sabha Results Declared For MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat And Karnataka

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 05:43 PM (IST)

Several candidates from the Congress and BJP were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on Thursday. In Karnataka, Congress nominees including AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge secured uncontested victories alongside a BJP candidate. Madhya Pradesh's three BJP nominees-Tarun Chugh, Rajneesh Agrawal and Mahesh Kewat-were also elected unopposed. In Rajasthan, two BJP candidates and one Congress nominee won after no other contenders remained in the fray following the nomination withdrawal deadline.

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West Bengal Politics: Kalyan Banerjee’s Open Revolt Against Abhishek Deepens TMC Crisis

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
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