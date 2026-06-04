Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MLAs express discontent with Abhishek Banerjee, but respect Mamata.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is facing a major political challenge after expelled Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Ritabrata Banerjee claimed that 58 party MLAs have backed him and elected him as Leader of the Opposition. The assertion was echoed by another expelled TMC leader, Riju Dutta, who warned that the party could be reduced to a mere "signboard" if its leadership fails to address the growing discontent within its ranks. The development has fuelled speculation of a deepening split in the TMC following its recent electoral defeat.

58 MLAs Back Rebel Camp

Riju Dutta claimed that the move to elevate Ritabrata Banerjee had been carried out through due legal process and insisted there was little scope for questioning its legitimacy. According to him, support for Ritabrata within the legislative wing is continuing to grow.

Dutta asserted that 58 of the TMC's 80 MLAs have extended support to the expelled leader. He said that while legislators continue to respect Mamata Banerjee as the party's principal leader, many are unwilling to accept the leadership of Abhishek Banerjee.

Accusing Abhishek Banerjee of promoting a "boss culture", Dutta suggested that dissatisfaction with his style of functioning has become a key factor behind the growing rebellion. He also issued a stern warning, saying that unless Mamata Banerjee recognises the seriousness of the situation, the TMC could soon be reduced to nothing more than a "signboard".

Also Read: West Bengal Speaker Approves TMC's Expelled Legislator Ritabrata Banerjee As Leader Of Opposition

Crisis Deepens

The latest developments come at a difficult time for the TMC. Following its defeat in the recent Assembly election, the party's strength in the state legislature has shrunk dramatically from more than 200 seats to just 80 MLAs.

Mamata Banerjee's loss to Suvendu Adhikari from the Bhabanipur constituency has further weakened her political standing and emboldened critics within the party.

Meanwhile, rebel legislators have reportedly submitted letters of support to the Assembly Speaker declaring Ritabrata Banerjee as their chosen leader. The TMC had earlier expelled both Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, but the disciplinary action appears to have failed to contain the dissent.

Also Read: 'Mamata Yes...': 64 TMC MLAs Back Mamata Banerjee But Refuse To Accept Abhishek As Leader