Will Nitish Kumar Continue As Bihar CM For 6 More Months? Close Aide Clarifies

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Speculation is rife in political circles that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could resign after taking his oath as a Rajya Sabha member and returning to Patna. Amid these rumours, JDU minister and close aide Shravan Kumar has sought to clarify the situation.

According to Shravan Kumar, under constitutional provisions, a person can continue as Chief Minister for up to six months even after being elected to the Rajya Sabha. He added that rumours of an immediate resignation by Nitish Kumar should not be considered accurate.

'Nitish Takes His Own Decisions'

Shravan Kumar emphasised that Nitish Kumar always makes his political decisions independently and proceeds in his own way. “It is difficult to predict when he might resign or what steps he will take next,” he said. Nitish Kumar, however, has already resigned from the Legislative Council.

Shravan Kumar further noted that he has no information about when Nitish Kumar will travel to Delhi or take the Rajya Sabha oath. “If he wishes, he can continue as Chief Minister even after taking the oath, and constitutionally, he can remain in office for up to six months,” he added.

'Calls For Nishant As CM Not Wrong'

Addressing the rising demand for Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, to be appointed Chief Minister, Shravan Kumar said there is nothing wrong with such a demand. He described Nishant as capable, young, and well-educated, but noted that the final decision rests with Nitish Kumar and the party leadership. Political discussions on this issue continue across Bihar.

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