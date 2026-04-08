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HomeNewsWill Nitish Kumar Continue As Bihar CM For 6 More Months? Close Aide Clarifies

Will Nitish Kumar Continue As Bihar CM For 6 More Months? Close Aide Clarifies

Speculation surrounds Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s future after his Rajya Sabha oath, but aide Shravan Kumar says he can remain CM for six months; calls for son Nishant as CM continue.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
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Speculation is rife in political circles that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could resign after taking his oath as a Rajya Sabha member and returning to Patna. Amid these rumours, JDU minister and close aide Shravan Kumar has sought to clarify the situation.

According to Shravan Kumar, under constitutional provisions, a person can continue as Chief Minister for up to six months even after being elected to the Rajya Sabha. He added that rumours of an immediate resignation by Nitish Kumar should not be considered accurate.

'Nitish Takes His Own Decisions'

Shravan Kumar emphasised that Nitish Kumar always makes his political decisions independently and proceeds in his own way. “It is difficult to predict when he might resign or what steps he will take next,” he said. Nitish Kumar, however, has already resigned from the Legislative Council.

Shravan Kumar further noted that he has no information about when Nitish Kumar will travel to Delhi or take the Rajya Sabha oath. “If he wishes, he can continue as Chief Minister even after taking the oath, and constitutionally, he can remain in office for up to six months,” he added.

'Calls For Nishant As CM Not Wrong'

Addressing the rising demand for Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, to be appointed Chief Minister, Shravan Kumar said there is nothing wrong with such a demand. He described Nishant as capable, young, and well-educated, but noted that the final decision rests with Nitish Kumar and the party leadership. Political discussions on this issue continue across Bihar.

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Input By : Shashank Kumar

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Nitish Kumar remain Chief Minister after becoming a Rajya Sabha member?

Yes, constitutionally, a person can continue as Chief Minister for up to six months even after being elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Is Nitish Kumar likely to resign immediately after taking his Rajya Sabha oath?

According to minister Shravan Kumar, rumors of an immediate resignation should not be considered accurate. Nitish Kumar makes his own political decisions.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Nishant Kumar NITISH KUMAR BIHAR Rajya Sabha Oath
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