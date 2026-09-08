‘World In Conflict, Yet India Growing At 7.8%’: PM Modi Highlights Rising Global Confidence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s resilience has strengthened global confidence in the country despite a period of conflict and uncertainty worldwide. Addressing the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, PM Modi highlighted India’s 7.8% growth rate and said the confidence was visible among those attending the event. He also underlined the growing global reach of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), saying fintech discussions would be incomplete without mentioning the platform.

PM Modi noted that UPI completed 10 years on August 25 and now operates in 11 countries.

India’s Growth, UPI

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said the world was going through a period of conflict and uncertainty, including tensions surrounding oil. Despite these challenges, he said India was growing at 7.8%.

India is taking its fintech journey to new heights, with innovation and inclusion at its core. Addressing the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai. https://t.co/pMhokoCBjG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2026

Turning to fintech, the prime minister said any discussion on the sector would be incomplete without UPI. He recalled how he had earlier spoken about a future where “your bank would be at your fingertips”, a concept that some had considered impossible at the time.

UPI, he said, is no longer limited to India and is now operational in 11 countries.

PM Modi Highlights ‘Hat-trick’

PM Modi also highlighted his continued association with the Global Fintech Fest, calling his participation in the event for a third consecutive year another “hat-trick”.

He said one hat-trick came in 2024 when his government returned to power for a third consecutive term, while the latest marked his third year attending the fintech gathering.

According to PM Modi, the trend demonstrated the importance of the fintech sector to the vision of a developed India. He said the event appeared increasingly youthful each time he attended, with greater energy and a wider range of possibilities.

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‘Dreams Are Bolder’

PM Modi said he could see a growing appetite for taking risks, while people’s ambitions were becoming more “bold”. He said these developments had strengthened his confidence in India’s future as a developed nation.

The prime minister also said he had completed 25 years of involvement in policy and governance, but was not someone who celebrated merely after reaching a milestone.

His remarks at the Mumbai event focused on India’s economic resilience, the expanding role of fintech and UPI, and the sector’s potential contribution to the country’s development goals.

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