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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 8 September 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 8 September 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 8 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 8 September 2026"

  1. WATCH: Telangana Minister Vakiti Srihari Performs CPR On IAS Officer’s Secretary Who Collapsed At Assembly

    Telangana Minister Vakiti Srihari performed CPR on an IAS officer’s secretary after he collapsed at the Assembly. Raju was later taken to hospital for treatment. Read More

  2. BAPS-Eiffel Tower Row: MEA Says Matter ‘Purely’ Between Concerned Entities

    BAPS has apologised over the Eiffel Tower row, while France’s equality minister and Marine Le Pen criticised reports of restrictions on women during the delegation’s visit. Read More

  3. ‘World In Conflict, Yet India Growing At 7.8%’: PM Modi Highlights Rising Global Confidence

    PM Modi says India’s 7.8% growth has strengthened global confidence, while UPI is now operational in 11 countries. Read More

  4. 32 IAF Bases, S-400s, Parliament Hit: Pakistan Turns To AI To Claim Operation Sindoor Victory

    What the video does not provide is actual photographic or satellite evidence of the destruction it claims to depict. Read More

  5. After ‘Hanuman Ansh’ Show Removed, Getty Galaxy Theatre Shut Over Licence Violation

    After protests over the removal of Hanuman Ansh shows, Mumbai Police found technical deficiencies at the theatre during its investigation. Mandatory operating certificates had also not been renewed. Read More

  6. ‘Why Not Maharashtra, Kerala Or Tamil Nadu?’ Rahul Dholakia Objects To National Film Awards Shift To Gujarat

    Rahul Dholakia said that if the decades-old tradition of hosting the ceremony in Delhi was being broken, the organisers could have instead chosen a state or city with a stronger cinematic legacy. Read More

  7. Sports Quota Scam Busted: Racketeers Caught Issuing Fake Certificates

    Investigators allege that office-bearers orchestrated the scheme by fabricating official documentation for sports competitions that were never actually conducted. Read More

  8. Wimbledon Enforces Strict Guidelines For Content Creators After US Open Backlash

    The policy stance follows the recent tournament at Flushing Meadows, where event organizers credentialed roughly 100 digital creators in an effort to reach younger demographics. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. Samsung Layoffs In India: 100 Executives Let Go As TV, Home Appliance Sales Weaken

    The layoffs are being carried out in batches, with around 80-100 executives in the television and home appliance businesses reportedly having been asked to leave so far. Read More

Published at : 08 Sep 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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