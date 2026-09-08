Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BAPS addressed controversy about female Eiffel Tower employees.

Eiffel Tower staff protested treatment, leading to Monday closure.

Management admitted accepting request to limit women's interactions.

The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha on Tuesday has strongly responded to the controversy regarding female Eiffel Tower employees were asked to leave their posts or avoid certain areas during BAPS delegation visit, saying it understands the concerns raised and takes them “very seriously”.

In a statement, BAPS said the visit was organised in coordination with the Eiffel Tower teams and scheduled at the start of normal opening hours because of the size of its delegation. The organisation said the arrangement was intended to minimise disruption to other visitors.

Also Read: Eiffel Tower Closed As Staff Strike After Female Workers Asked To Step Aside For Hindu Group

BAPS Offers Apology

BAPS said that, to its knowledge, access to the Eiffel Tower was not denied to anyone during the visit. However, it offered its “sincere apologies” to anyone who may have been hurt or inconvenienced by the situation.

“We are deeply committed to the universal values of mutual respect and service to others,” BAPS said, adding that it respected the concerns raised.

Nous comprenons les préoccupations exprimées et les prenons très au sérieux.



Compte tenu de la taille de notre délégation, la visite a été organisée en coordination avec les équipes de la tour Eiffel, au début des horaires habituels d’ouverture, afin de limiter autant que… pic.twitter.com/gyiwzmh6Jv — BAPS Mandir Swaminarayan Hindou de Paris (@BAPSParis) September 7, 2026

Eiffel Tower Staff Protest

The response came after the Eiffel Tower was closed to visitors on Monday following a staff strike over the treatment of female employees during the delegation’s visit, according to workers and the landmark’s management.

The delegation visited the Eiffel Tower on the same day as a cultural boat procession on the Seine organised by BAPS.

Women Asked To Leave Workstations

Eiffel Tower employees alleged that female workers were sidelined, replaced and made “invisible” during the delegation’s visit. Some workers were reportedly instructed to leave their posts or avoid certain areas while the delegation was present.

"As the delegation passed through, women were ⁠asked to leave their workstations so that men could take their places," Diane Davoine, a ​union representative, told Reuters.

"Tensions mounted over the weekend, so this morning, the employees decided to meet: first, ​to open a dialogue with management, and second, to ensure that women are never treated this way at the company again," she said.

Signs at the base of the tower on Monday read: "The opening of the Eiffel Tower ​is delayed for operational reasons."

Eiffel Tower Management Apologises

The operating company, SETE, acknowledged that the delegation had requested arrangements intended to limit “interactions with women”. The company said such conditions should not have been accepted and were inconsistent with its values and the principle of equality between men and women.

SETE president Ariel Weil called the arrangement unacceptable and reaffirmed the Eiffel Tower’s commitment to republican values and gender equality.

Paris Socialist mayor Emmanuel Gregoire also condemned the decision and said an investigation would be launched.

BAPS Temple Near Paris

The controversy came shortly after BAPS consecrated its first major temple in France on Sunday near Paris.

The incident drew criticism from French politicians across the political spectrum. Equality minister Aurore Berge said women in France should not be asked to “erase themselves”, while far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen and centrist politician Gabriel Attal also condemned the reported arrangements.