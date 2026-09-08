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English NewsCities3 Arrested After Armed Men Force Entry Into BKC Mall; Police Clarify No Link To PM Modi Event

3 Arrested After Armed Men Force Entry Into BKC Mall; Police Clarify No Link To PM Modi Event

Police subsequently clarified that the incident had actually taken place at Jio World Plaza in BKC on Monday and had no connection with the prime minister’s programme.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 08:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Three men arrested for forcing mall entry with firearm.
  • Suspects used fake ID, argued with security, forcing entry.
  • Police clarified incident unrelated to PM Modi's visit.

Three men have been arrested for allegedly forcing their way into a shopping mall in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) while carrying a firearm, police said on Tuesday. The police later clarified that the incident was unrelated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled event in the area on Tuesday evening.

Earlier, a senior police official had said that a 24-year-old man claiming to be a PMO official and his armed ‘bodyguard’ had been detained at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in BKC, hours before PM Modi’s event.

Police subsequently clarified that the incident had actually taken place at Jio World Plaza in BKC on Monday and had no connection with the prime minister’s programme.

Men Allegedly Force Their Way Into Mall

According to a senior official, the three suspects attempted to enter the high-end shopping mall in the commercial district.

When security personnel stopped them, the men allegedly produced a suspicious-looking government identity card, argued with the guards and forced their way inside.

One of the three was carrying a firearm.

Following a complaint from mall officials, BKC Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to ‘impersonating a public servant’ and ‘unlawful entry while armed with a deadly weapon’.

Police subsequently traced and arrested all three men.

Police Rule Out Link To PM Modi Event

A senior police officer said the incident took place at the shopping plaza on Monday and described it as an isolated breach.

“It was an isolated breach, and we have confirmed that the weapon involved is licensed. This matter is entirely unrelated to the Hon'ble Prime Minister's visit to Mumbai today,” the senior police officer said.

PM Modi is scheduled to attend an event in the BKC area on Tuesday evening.

Crime Branch Probes ID Card, Motive

The Mumbai Crime Branch is conducting a parallel investigation into the case.

Officials said the probe will verify the authenticity of the identity card produced by the accused and determine their exact motive.

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred at a shopping mall in Mumbai?

Three men allegedly forced their way into Jio World Plaza in BKC, Mumbai. One of them was carrying a firearm, and they presented a suspicious government ID.

Was the incident connected to Prime Minister Modi's scheduled event?

No, police clarified the incident was entirely unrelated to PM Modi's visit. It happened on Monday, while his event was scheduled for Tuesday.

Have arrests been made in connection with the mall incident?

Yes, police traced and arrested all three men. An FIR has been registered under sections related to impersonating a public servant and unlawful entry.

What are the authorities currently investigating?

The Mumbai Crime Branch is conducting a parallel investigation to verify the authenticity of the identity card produced by the accused and determine their exact motive.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 08:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
BKC PM Modi Mumbai Police MUMBAI Three Arrested For Carrying Arms At Mall
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