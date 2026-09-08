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English NewsNewsWATCH: Telangana Minister Vakiti Srihari Performs CPR On IAS Officer’s Secretary Who Collapsed At Assembly

WATCH: Telangana Minister Vakiti Srihari Performs CPR On IAS Officer’s Secretary Who Collapsed At Assembly

Telangana Minister Vakiti Srihari performed CPR on an IAS officer’s secretary after he collapsed at the Assembly. Raju was later taken to hospital for treatment.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 08:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Telangana Minister performed CPR on collapsed aide at Assembly.
  • Incident occurred amid tense Assembly session, BRS confrontation.
  • CM and Deputy CM met Speaker post-stormy Assembly session.

Telangana Minister Vakiti Srihari stepped in to perform CPR on Raju, the personal secretary to senior IAS officer Naveen Mittal, after he suddenly collapsed on the Assembly premises on Tuesday.

According to the Congress PRO, Raju collapsed during the ongoing Assembly session. On noticing him, Srihari immediately rushed to his aid and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Medical staff later assisted in shifting Raju to a hospital in an ambulance for further treatment, ANI reported.

Also Read: Satya Niketan Collapse: Owner Added 4 Extra Floors Despite Knowing Structural Load Limits

Minister Rushes To Raju’s Aid

The incident took place amid a tense atmosphere at the Telangana Assembly following a confrontation between BRS leaders and officials on the opening day of the session.

The incident subsequently escalated into a fresh political face-off between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BRS.

Revanth Reddy Meets Speaker

Against the backdrop of Monday’s developments, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar in his chamber on Tuesday.

The two leaders expressed solidarity with the Speaker following the stormy developments witnessed on the first day of the Assembly session.

BRS Leaders Detained

Meanwhile, Saifabad Police detained BRS leaders and workers who were protesting outside Narayanguda Police Station following the arrest of BRS MLCs T Madhusudhan Rao, alias Tata Madhu, and N Naveen Kumar Reddy.

Also Read: Was Netanyahu Warned About October 7 Plan Ahead Of Attack? What Report Reveals

The two MLCs were arrested over their alleged remarks against Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who performed CPR on Raju after he collapsed?

Telangana Minister Vakiti Srihari performed CPR on Raju, the personal secretary to senior IAS officer Naveen Mittal, after he collapsed on the Assembly premises. Medical staff later took Raju to a hospital.

Where did Raju collapse?

Raju, personal secretary to IAS officer Naveen Mittal, collapsed on the Telangana Assembly premises during the ongoing session. He was later shifted to a hospital for further treatment.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 08:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assembly CPR Telangana News Vakiti Srihari
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