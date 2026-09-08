Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Telangana Minister performed CPR on collapsed aide at Assembly.

Incident occurred amid tense Assembly session, BRS confrontation.

CM and Deputy CM met Speaker post-stormy Assembly session.

Telangana Minister Vakiti Srihari stepped in to perform CPR on Raju, the personal secretary to senior IAS officer Naveen Mittal, after he suddenly collapsed on the Assembly premises on Tuesday.

According to the Congress PRO, Raju collapsed during the ongoing Assembly session. On noticing him, Srihari immediately rushed to his aid and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Medical staff later assisted in shifting Raju to a hospital in an ambulance for further treatment, ANI reported.

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Minister Rushes To Raju’s Aid

The incident took place amid a tense atmosphere at the Telangana Assembly following a confrontation between BRS leaders and officials on the opening day of the session.

VIDEO | Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Vakiti Srihari gives CPR to Principal Secretary Navin Mittal's PS after he collapsed in the Assembly.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/e98XMHqh8w — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 8, 2026

The incident subsequently escalated into a fresh political face-off between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BRS.

Revanth Reddy Meets Speaker

Against the backdrop of Monday’s developments, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar in his chamber on Tuesday.

The two leaders expressed solidarity with the Speaker following the stormy developments witnessed on the first day of the Assembly session.

BRS Leaders Detained

Meanwhile, Saifabad Police detained BRS leaders and workers who were protesting outside Narayanguda Police Station following the arrest of BRS MLCs T Madhusudhan Rao, alias Tata Madhu, and N Naveen Kumar Reddy.

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The two MLCs were arrested over their alleged remarks against Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.