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English NewsNewsWorldIsrael To Close British Consulate In Jerusalem Over UK Settlement Sanctions

Israel To Close British Consulate In Jerusalem Over UK Settlement Sanctions

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 08:33 PM (IST)

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has announced a series of retaliatory measures against the UK following British sanctions targeting Israeli settlements.

Sa’ar said Israel will close Britain’s consulate in East Jerusalem and remove the UK from the US-led Gaza coordination mission based in Israel.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 08:33 PM (IST)
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