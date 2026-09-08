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Israel To Close British Consulate In Jerusalem Over UK Settlement Sanctions
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has announced a series of retaliatory measures against the UK following British sanctions targeting Israeli settlements.
Sa’ar said Israel will close Britain’s consulate in East Jerusalem and remove the UK from the US-led Gaza coordination mission based in Israel.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
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