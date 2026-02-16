Assam Congress Leader Bhupen Kumar Borah Makes U-Turn, Withdraws Resignation Within Hours

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsAssam Congress Leader Bhupen Kumar Borah Makes U-Turn, Withdraws Resignation Within Hours

Without naming individuals, Borah pointed to internal issues and what he described as weak leadership, suggesting it had become increasingly difficult for him to continue under such circumstances

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 04:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Assam Congress leader Bhupen Kumar Borah dramatically withdrew his resignation within hours of submitting it to party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday, averting a potential crisis ahead of the state Assembly elections. Borah had earlier claimed he was being sidelined by the central leadership and said his decision was driven by self-respect and dissatisfaction with the party’s functioning. However, following urgent intervention and high-level talks, the resignation was not accepted, and the matter was resolved internally.

Shock Resignation Sparks Turmoil

Borah, the former president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, said he had emailed his resignation to the party’s central leadership around 8am. In his letter to Kharge, he alleged that the high command had repeatedly failed to take timely and meaningful decisions on organisational matters. He maintained that his concerns had gone unanswered despite raising them on several occasions.
The move sent ripples through Assam’s political circles, particularly with Assembly elections due later this year. Senior Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Bhawar Jitendra Singh and Pradyut Bordoloi, along with Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, rushed to Borah’s residence in Guwahati for discussions following his announcement.

Without naming individuals, Borah pointed to internal issues and what he described as weak leadership, suggesting it had become increasingly difficult for him to continue under such circumstances. He emphasised that the decision was not impulsive but taken after careful consideration.

High-Level Talks Lead to U-Turn

Assam Congress in-charge Bhawar Jitendra Singh later confirmed that Borah had withdrawn his resignation after detailed discussions. He thanked Borah for reconsidering, describing him as an important member of the Congress family for over three decades.
Singh said the resignation had been sent to Kharge but was not accepted. Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders reportedly held extensive talks with Borah to address his grievances. “Differences can arise within a political family, but dialogue resolves them,” Singh said.

Adding another dimension to the episode, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s doors were open for Borah. He claimed the BJP would even consider offering him a “safe seat” if he chose to switch sides. However, Sarma clarified that there had been no contact between Borah and the BJP.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 16 Feb 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Assam Congress Bhupen Kumar Borah
