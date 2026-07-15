'Are You Muslim?': Indian Man Stabbed 15 Times In Hate Attack In US

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian man Sohail critically stabbed in Utah over religion.

Suspect admitted targeting Muslims, then bystanders restrained him.

Sohail remains critical; attack prompted hate crime investigation.

An Indian man remains in critical condition after he was allegedly targeted in a knife attack at a shopping mall in Utah, United States, because of his religion. The victim, identified as Sohail, was working at a jewellery kiosk inside Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City when the suspect allegedly approached him, struck up a conversation and then repeatedly stabbed him. Police arrested 48-year-old Peter Michael Larsen at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and weapons offences.

Investigators say the suspect admitted he had targeted the victim because he was Muslim.

'Intended To Kill Muslims'

According to a police booking affidavit, Larsen allegedly told detectives he intended to kill Muslims and had specifically chosen Sohail because of his faith. Police further stated that the suspect described himself as a "catalyst" and posed a significant threat to public safety because of his violent ideology and references to planned mass-casualty events.

Sohail, who is originally from India, was rushed to hospital in critical condition after suffering multiple stab wounds. Friends and colleagues said he is the sole breadwinner for his family, supporting his wife and two young children. A fundraising campaign has been launched to help cover his medical expenses as he recovers.

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Bystanders stop suspect

Witnesses intervened moments after the attack, wrestling Larsen to the ground before police arrived. The suspect was also taken to hospital after being punched by bystanders attempting to disarm him. Videos circulating online show members of the public restraining the suspect until officers reached the scene.

The attack has prompted strong condemnation from the Utah Islamic Center and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which described the stabbing as a disturbing example of rising anti-Muslim hatred. Prosecutors are also examining whether the case qualifies as a hate crime under Utah law.

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Suspect's Violent Past

Court records show Larsen has a history of violent offences. In 2022, he was shot by police after allegedly pointing a shotgun at officers and threatening firefighters. He was later convicted of assaulting a police officer. In a separate case the same year, he was convicted of aggravated assault after allegedly pulling a gun on a security guard. Larsen was released on parole in January 2025.