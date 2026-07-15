CENTCOM Launches Fresh Strikes On Iran, Targets Coastal Defence Systems

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said it carried out a fresh round of strikes against Iran on the morning of July 15, targeting coastal defence systems and cruise missile infrastructure.

According to CENTCOM, the operation concluded at 7:30 AM ET.

90-Minute Operation Targets Missile Infrastructure

In a statement, CENTCOM said the strikes lasted 90 minutes and involved the use of precision munitions.

The operation targeted coastal defence systems as well as cruise missile storage and launch sites on Greater Tunb Island.

CENTCOM Says Strikes Degraded Iran's Capabilities

CENTCOM said the strikes were aimed at reducing Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

"CENTCOM launched precision munitions against coastal defense systems and cruise missile storage and launch sites on Greater Tunb Island during the 90-minute wave. The strikes further degraded Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz."