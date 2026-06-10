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HomeNewsAnnamalai's Post-Exit Message For BJP? A Tribute To Modi's Historic PM Milestone

Annamalai's Post-Exit Message For BJP? A Tribute To Modi's Historic PM Milestone

Days after stepping down as Tamil Nadu BJP chief, Annamalai congratulated PM Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 08:05 PM (IST)

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he became India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister, completing 4,399 days in office and 12 years at the Centre. The message drew attention as it came shortly after Annamalai stepped down from the top organisational role in the state unit. PM Modi marked the milestone by thanking National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders and Chief Ministers for their support.

Annamalai's Message

In a post on X, Annamalai described Modi's achievement as a historic milestone and extended his congratulations to the Prime Minister.

"Heartiest congratulations to our Hon. PM Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history, completing 4,399 days in office today," he wrote.

Annamalai also wished Modi good health and strength, expressing hope that he would continue serving the nation for years to come. The message stood out because it came days after Annamalai relinquished his role as Tamil Nadu BJP chief.

Also Read: ‘NDA Strengthened Democracy’: PM Modi Thanks Leaders On Alliance’s 12-Year Journey

Modi Thanks NDA

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said the alliance's journey over the past 12 years had been shaped by a shared commitment to national interest and regional aspirations.

He highlighted the NDA's role in governance and development, saying the coalition had worked collectively to advance growth and public welfare across the country.

PM Modi's latest milestone adds another chapter to his political career, making him the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history. The occasion triggered congratulatory messages from several BJP and NDA leaders, but Annamalai's remarks attracted particular attention given the timing and the political backdrop of his recent exit from the party's top state post.

Also Read: Suvendu Adhikari Serves Jhalmuri To PM Modi At NDA Meeting: Watch

Before You Go

Breaking: Maharashtra Pushes Infrastructure, Farmer Relief and Urban Renewal Agenda Forward

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 08:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Annamalai PM Modi 12 Years
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