Ram Mandir Trust Likely To Accept Champat Rai, Anil Mishra's Resignations Today

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trust meets today to accept Rai, Mishra resignations.

Their resignations followed alleged embezzlement of temple donations.

Trust discusses transparency, SIT findings, and 2025-26 financials.

No new Trust members expected today; future meeting planned.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is expected to take up and formally accept the resignations of its General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra during a key meeting on Monday, sources said.

The meeting comes amid the ongoing controversy over the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple.

According to sources, the Trust is also expected to express regret over the incident and reiterate its commitment to ensuring transparency and restoring devotees' faith.

Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, who resigned on June 26 following the controversy over the alleged embezzlement of temple donations, have also been invited to attend the meeting.

Under normal circumstances, the Trust's General Secretary is authorised to convene board meetings. However, following Champat Rai's resignation, Treasurer Govind Dev Giri convened Monday's meeting under exceptional provisions.

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No New Members Likely Today

Sources said no new appointments to the Trust are expected to be announced during Monday's meeting.

Instead, a special meeting is likely to be convened next month to consider the induction of new members and fill the vacancies created by the resignations.

The Trust is expected to take further decisions on its organisational structure after completing internal consultations.

Five Key Agenda Items

According to sources, the Trust will deliberate on five major issues during the meeting:

Consideration of the resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra.

Discussion on the preliminary findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Measures to enhance transparency and accountability in the handling of temple donations.

Approval of the Trust's income, expenditure and financial statements for the 2025–26 financial year.

Any additional matter permitted by the Trust president.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust can have a maximum of 15 members, comprising three ex-officio members and 12 lifetime trustees.

One trustee's position has remained vacant since August 2025 following a member's death. If the resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra are accepted, two additional vacancies will be created, taking the total number of vacant positions to three.