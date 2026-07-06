Mumbai Rain Disrupts Airport Ops; 22 Flights Cancelled, Over 330 Delayed Amid Red Alert

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai airport runway suspended one hour, cancelling 22 flights.

Heavy rain triggered landslides, suspending Mumbai-Pune rail services.

Mumbai schools closed; IMD forecasts more heavy rainfall.

Torrential rain and strong winds disrupted flight operations at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) for an hour on Sunday, with authorities temporarily suspending runway operations and cancelling several flights.

According to airport authorities, runway operations remained suspended for one hour, from 10:17 AM to 11:17 AM, due to adverse weather conditions.

The disruption resulted in the cancellation of 22 flights, while more than 330 flights were delayed.

Among the affected services, IndiGo cancelled four flights, while 13 flights were diverted to Surat and Ahmedabad due to the inclement weather.

Airport authorities advised passengers to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before heading to the airport.

ALSO READ: Mumbai-Pune Connectivity Cut Off As Heavy Rain Triggers Landslides; Halts Road, Rail Traffic

Mumbai-Pune Rail Services Suspended After Landslides

The heavy rain also disrupted railway operations, with train services on the busy Mumbai-Pune route suspended early Monday after multiple landslides struck the Karjat-Lonavala Bhor Ghat section.

According to Central Railway, one landslide occurred near Thakurwadi, while another was reported between Khandala and Monkey Hill, affecting all three railway lines in the ghat section.

The disruption led to the cancellation of several trains, including the CSMT-Pune Indrayani Express, Intercity Express, Deccan Express, Deccan Queen, Pragati Express and Dhule Express. Other services, including the Pune-CSMT Sinhagad Express, were also cancelled, while several long-distance trains were diverted, short-terminated or rescheduled.

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Railway authorities said restoration work is underway and urged passengers to verify train schedules before commencing their journey. Helplines have also been activated at major stations to assist affected travellers.

Schools Shut Amid Red Alert

With heavy rainfall continuing across the city, authorities declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as a precautionary measure.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more heavy rainfall over the coming hours, prompting civic authorities to advise residents to avoid non-essential travel.