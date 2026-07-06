Who Is Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati? Top Pick To Replace Champat Rai

Amid the controversy over the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is set to hold a crucial meeting on Monday, where the possible resignation of the Trust's General Secretary, Champat Rai, is expected to be discussed. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed him.

Sources said the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and several prominent saints in Ayodhya favour Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati for the post of General Secretary. A broad consensus is also said to have developed among most members of the Trust. However, Swami Vasudevanand is reportedly unwilling to accept the position and has clearly expressed his reluctance.

Sources close to the seer say he believes the Trust's image has been tarnished during Champat Rai's tenure and does not want to shoulder the fallout from the controversy.

Who Is Swami Vasudevanand?

Champat Rai serves as the Vice President of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, while Swami Vasudevanand has long been associated with the VHP and has played a leading role in its activities, including those linked to the Ram Temple movement.

Swami Vasudevanand also served for many years as the Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth. However, both the Allahabad district court and the Allahabad High Court declined to recognise his claim to the title. The matter is currently pending before the Supreme Court.

Swami May Decline Trust Role

Owing to his long association with the Shankaracharya position, Swami Vasudevanand enjoys considerable respect among saints as well as within the VHP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). People close to him insist that he has no intention of accepting the General Secretary's post.

Sources further claim that he has been deeply distressed by the alleged donation theft controversy and has even expressed a desire to step down from his current role in the Trust. According to them, he had joined the Trust solely to contribute to the construction of the Ram Temple. With the temple now complete, he is no longer keen to continue as a member.

Given his reported refusal, the likelihood of appointing a new General Secretary at Monday's meeting is considered slim. Most Trust members are said to favour postponing the decision for the time being and revisiting the issue later, either after securing Swami Vasudevanand's consent or by considering another candidate for the post.