BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Begins 2-Day J-K Tour, To Hold Key Organisational Meetings, 'Yuva Samvaad'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nabin participated in Mookerjee's anniversary and engaged with youth.

New Delhi: BJP president Nitin Nabin will visit Jammu and Kashmir on a two-day organisational tour starting Monday, during which he will review the party's work, meet senior leaders and office-bearers, and interact with young party workers.

According to the BJP, the visit will focus on strengthening the party's organisational network across the Union Territory. Nabin will also take part in programmes commemorating the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin will be on a two-day organisational visit to Jammu and Kashmir from July 6," the party said in a statement on Sunday.

During this "significant visit", the BJP chief will hold various "crucial" organisational meetings with senior party leaders, office bearers, and public representatives "to strengthen the party's grassroots footprint across the region", the party said.

"The visit holds immense organisational importance. Along with reviewing regional strategies, the national President will participate in the 125th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and lead a vital 'Yuva Samvaad' interactive session with the youth of Jammu and Kashmir," the party said.

On Monday, Nabin will address an event organised in Jammu to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Jan Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the BJP said.

In the afternoon, he will chair a meeting of the BJP state office-bearers, Morcha presidents, district presidents and district general secretaries at the party's state office in Trikuta Nagar.

"He will review organisational activities and provide necessary guidance," the party said.

Later in the evening, Nabin will hold a "high-level meeting" with the core group of Jammu and Kashmir BJP, the party said. On Tuesday, according to the BJP, Nabin will preside over various "important strategic meetings" at a convention centre on Canal Road in Jammu.

"Subsequently, he will hold a significant meeting with state BJP MPs, MLAs, and general secretaries," the party said. In the afternoon, Nabin will hold a special meeting with former MLAs, former Legislative Council members, former District Development Council (DDC) members, and former Block Development Council (BDC) chairpersons, it said.

Later, Nabin will address a "Yuva Samvad" programme at the convention centre and "directly engage with the region's youth leadership and young karyakartas," the BJP said.

"In the evening, he will preside over an important organisational meeting at Keshav Bhavan in Jammu," the party said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)