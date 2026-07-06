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English NewsNewsWorldRussia Launches Ballistic Missile, Drone Attack On Kyiv On NATO Summit Eve; 4 Killed, 18 Injured

Russia Launches Ballistic Missile, Drone Attack On Kyiv On NATO Summit Eve; 4 Killed, 18 Injured

Russia pounded Kyiv with ballistic missiles and drones a day before NATO summit in Turkey to discuss the war in Ukraine. At least four people were killed and 18 injured in the latest attack.

Written By : Neeraj Rajput |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 07:58 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Russia launched missile, drone attack on Kyiv, killing four.
  • Attack occurred day before NATO summit; Ukraine war focus.
  • Zelenskyy warned of large-scale assault hours before this attack.
  • Leaders discuss conflict amidst ongoing escalation and strikes.

Russia launched a fresh assault on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, early Monday, firing ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones in an attack that killed at least four people and injured 18 others.

The bombardment came a day before the NATO summit in Turkey, where the war in Ukraine is expected to dominate discussions.

Ukraine's Air Force said the attack involved multiple types of aerial weapons, while explosions were heard across central Kyiv as air raid sirens sounded throughout the city, CNN reported.

Fires Reported Across Kyiv After Attack

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said the strikes caused fires and damage in at least two districts after missile debris fell on residential areas. Emergency services were deployed to affected locations as rescue operations continued, the report said.

According to sources, foreign soldiers serving with the Ukrainian military had been staying in one of the damaged buildings. However, Ukrainian authorities have not confirmed those claims.

ALSO READ: Trump To Hold Talks With Zelenskyy, Syria's Al-Sharaa During NATO Summit In Turkey

Attack Follows Zelenskyy's Warning

The strike came less than 24 hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that intelligence assessments indicated Russia was preparing another large-scale assault.

"Intelligence once again indicates that the Russians are preparing a new massive strike. This is typical of Putin: right after America's Independence Day and before the NATO Summit in Ankara. Russia wants to bring more evil and kill people," Zelenskyy wrote on X on Sunday.

The latest bombardment follows another major Russian attack on Kyiv last week that killed at least 30 people, making it one of the deadliest assaults on the Ukrainian capital since the war began.

ALSO READ: 'Lacks Moral Courage': Congress Questions PM Modi's Silence After Trump's Remarks On Iran

NATO Summit In Focus

The renewed attacks come as NATO leaders prepare to meet in Turkey, with Ukraine expected to be at the centre of discussions.

US President Donald Trump will also hold meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday during the NATO summit in Turkey, the White House has announced.

Russia has intensified its offensive in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region in recent weeks, while Kyiv has stepped up long-range drone and missile strikes targeting Russian military facilities, ports and oil infrastructure.

The diplomatic backdrop has also intensified. On July 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held a nearly 90-minute phone call, during which Trump reiterated his willingness to help bring the conflict to an end, according to Russia's foreign ministry.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Kyiv on Monday?

Russia launched a fresh assault on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, early Monday, using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones. The attack resulted in at least four deaths and 18 injuries.

When did this attack on Kyiv occur in relation to other events?

The assault happened early Monday, a day before the NATO summit in Turkey. It followed Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's warning about Russia preparing a new large-scale strike.

What was the damage caused by the assault in Kyiv?

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that the strikes caused fires and damage in at least two districts. Missile debris fell on residential areas, prompting emergency service deployment.

How does the Kyiv attack relate to the upcoming NATO summit?

The attacks occurred just before the NATO summit in Turkey, where the war in Ukraine will be a central topic. US President Trump is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Zelenskyy there.

About the author Neeraj Rajput

Neeraj Rajput is working as Associate Editor with ABP News covering military & security issues. He has been with ABP News (and its earlier avatar Star News) from the past more than 14 years. Neeraj Rajput has been covering defence related issues in length and breadth of the country right from the Siachen glacier to under the sea in submarine and from Jammu & Kashmir to Thar desert in west to Nagaland & Manipur in the far-east. Apart from covering conflict news alongside China & Pakistan border, he has been among the few select Indian journalist who has covered world’s most fortified border, DMZ on North-South Korea (including the historical Korean summit on the Koreran border in 2018).
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 07:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Russia Ukraine War Volodymyr Zelenskyy NATO NATO Summit
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