Mumbai-Pune Connectivity Cut Off As Heavy Rain Triggers Landslides; Halts Road, Rail Traffic

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides and severe waterlogging.

Mumbai-Pune road, rail services halted due to widespread disruptions.

Landslides impacted key expressways, highways, and rail lines.

Authorities advised public to avoid all non-essential travel.

Travel between Mumbai and Pune came to a complete halt on Sunday after relentless rainfall triggered multiple landslides and severe waterlogging, disrupting both road and rail connectivity between Maharashtra's two major cities.

Authorities suspended traffic on key road corridors and railway routes after landslides struck the recently opened Missing Link section, the old Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the railway tracks in the ghat section. Officials have urged commuters to avoid travelling between Mumbai and Pune unless absolutely necessary.

The disruption has affected thousands of travellers, with police restricting movement on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the old Mumbai-Pune Highway and the railway corridor as a precautionary measure amid continuing heavy rain.

Landslides Hit Expressway And Highway

A landslide was reported on the newly operational Missing Link section connecting Mumbai and Pune. The incident added to the weather-related disruptions already affecting the region.

Heavy waterlogging was also reported near the Amrutanjan Bridge and the Khalapur Toll Plaza on the old Mumbai-Pune Expressway. In addition, another landslide occurred on the old Mumbai-Pune Highway, further restricting road traffic and leaving road connectivity between the two cities virtually suspended.

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Railway Services Affected In Ghat Section

Rail traffic was also disrupted after a landslide struck the Thakurwadi area on the Pune-Mumbai railway line.

According to available information, another landslide occurred between Khandala and Monkey Hill on the middle line at around 3:05 a.m. The incidents affected all three railway lines in the ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala — the up line, down line and the service line — disrupting train operations.

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Authorities Urge People To Avoid Travel

In view of the deteriorating weather conditions and safety concerns, the police have temporarily closed traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the old highway and the affected railway route.

The administration has appealed to the public to avoid travelling between Mumbai and Pune on Sunday and advised residents not to leave their homes unless there is an urgent need.