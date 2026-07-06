Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsFootballNeymar Announces Brazil Retirement After Heartbreaking FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit Against Norway

Neymar Announces Brazil Retirement After Heartbreaking FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit Against Norway

Neymar has retired from international football after Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 exit, ending a 16-year career as the nation's all-time leading goal-scorer.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 06:39 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Neymar announced international retirement after Brazil's World Cup exit.
  • Brazil lost 2-1 to Norway; Neymar scored final goal.
  • He retires as Brazil's leading all-time goalscorer (80 goals).

Neymar Announces Retirement: Neymar has officially called time on his international career after Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 journey came to an end with a 2-1 defeat to Norway in the Round of 16. The veteran confirmed his decision shortly after the match, bringing an end to a remarkable 16-year spell with the Selecao. The announcement followed an emotional evening for Brazil, whose hopes of lifting a sixth World Cup title were dashed by a resilient Norwegian side. Neymar signed off by scoring Brazil's only goal from the penalty spot, but it was not enough to prevent elimination.

A Legendary Career Comes To A Close

Speaking after the match, Neymar Jr reflected on the end of his journey with the national team.

"I tried. I tried. It started here at Met Life stadium and I finished here. It is now over"

Also Check: WATCH: Emotional Neymar Jr Breaks Down After Brazil's FIFA World Cup Exit

The 34-year old's international story began with his senior debut in 2010 and went on to span four FIFA World Cups, during which he established himself as one of the defining figures of Brazilian football.

He retires as the leading goalscorer in the history of Brazil's men's national team, finishing with 80 goals in 129 appearances. Across his international career, he also contributed 59 assists in 130 matches, underlining his influence both as a scorer and a creator.

Beyond his goalscoring exploits, Neymar helped Brazil capture an Olympic gold and played a key role in the team's FIFA Confederations Cup triumph in 2013.

His longevity also saw him become Brazil's second-most capped men's player, with only one footballer representing the Selecao on more occasions.

Final World Cup Appearance Ends In Defeat

Brazil entered the knockout clash against Norway hoping to extend their stay at the tournament, but Erling Haaland's two goals proved decisive as the Scandinavian side progressed to the quarter-finals.

Neymar converted a late penalty to reduce the deficit, ensuring he marked his final appearance for Brazil with a goal. However, the strike served only as consolation as Brazil exited the competition earlier than expected.

His retirement closes the chapter on one of the most celebrated international careers in Brazilian football history.

Over more than a decade and a half, Neymar carried the expectations of a football-mad nation, leaving behind a legacy defined by records and unforgettable moments in the famous yellow shirt.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Neymar announce his international retirement?

Neymar announced his retirement from international football after Brazil's 2-1 defeat to Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. This loss ended Brazil's tournament and Neymar's 16-year spell with the national team.

What is Neymar's international goalscoring record for Brazil?

Neymar retires as Brazil's leading goalscorer in men's national team history, with 80 goals in 129 appearances. He also contributed 59 assists over 130 international matches.

How did Neymar's final World Cup match conclude?

Neymar's final World Cup appearance ended in a 2-1 defeat for Brazil against Norway in the Round of 16. He scored Brazil's only goal from a penalty, but it was not enough to prevent elimination.

What significant achievements did Neymar have with Brazil?

Neymar helped Brazil capture an Olympic gold medal during his career. He also played a key role in the team's FIFA Confederations Cup triumph in 2013.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 06 Jul 2026 06:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Neymar Erling Haaland FIFA World Cup Brazil Vs Norway
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
Neymar Announces Brazil Retirement After Heartbreaking FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit Against Norway
Neymar Announces Brazil Retirement After Heartbreaking FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit Against Norway
Football
WATCH: Emotional Neymar Jr Breaks Down After Brazil's FIFA World Cup Exit
WATCH: Emotional Neymar Jr Breaks Down After Brazil's FIFA World Cup Exit
Football
Haaland Ends Neymar's Last Dance As Norway Knock Brazil Out of FIFA World Cup 2026
Haaland Ends Neymar's Last Dance As Norway Knock Brazil Out of FIFA World Cup 2026
Football
'Have Been Playing Good Cricket': Ishan Kishan Backs India After England Defeat
'Have Been Playing Good Cricket': Ishan Kishan Backs India After England Defeat
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: ₹15 Lakh Money Trail Emerges in Ayodhya Temple Probe as Police Unearth Fresh Financial Links
BREAKING: Pune Road Splits Open After Burst Water Pipeline, Dramatic CCTV Captures Shocking Collapse
BREAKING: Mumbai Faces Double Threat as High Tide Warning Adds to Red Alert Rain Emergency
BREAKING: Monsoon Fury Freezes Mumbai as Red Alert, Flooded Streets and Gale-Force Winds Disrupt City Life
BREAKING: Ram Temple Trust Set for Crucial Meet as Champat Rai Resignation Decision Looms Large Tomorrow
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget