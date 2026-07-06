Neymar Announces Brazil Retirement After Heartbreaking FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit Against Norway

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Neymar announced international retirement after Brazil's World Cup exit.

Brazil lost 2-1 to Norway; Neymar scored final goal.

He retires as Brazil's leading all-time goalscorer (80 goals).

Neymar Announces Retirement: Neymar has officially called time on his international career after Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 journey came to an end with a 2-1 defeat to Norway in the Round of 16. The veteran confirmed his decision shortly after the match, bringing an end to a remarkable 16-year spell with the Selecao. The announcement followed an emotional evening for Brazil, whose hopes of lifting a sixth World Cup title were dashed by a resilient Norwegian side. Neymar signed off by scoring Brazil's only goal from the penalty spot, but it was not enough to prevent elimination.

A Legendary Career Comes To A Close

Speaking after the match, Neymar Jr reflected on the end of his journey with the national team.

"I tried. I tried. It started here at Met Life stadium and I finished here. It is now over"

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The 34-year old's international story began with his senior debut in 2010 and went on to span four FIFA World Cups, during which he established himself as one of the defining figures of Brazilian football.

He retires as the leading goalscorer in the history of Brazil's men's national team, finishing with 80 goals in 129 appearances. Across his international career, he also contributed 59 assists in 130 matches, underlining his influence both as a scorer and a creator.

Beyond his goalscoring exploits, Neymar helped Brazil capture an Olympic gold and played a key role in the team's FIFA Confederations Cup triumph in 2013.

His longevity also saw him become Brazil's second-most capped men's player, with only one footballer representing the Selecao on more occasions.

Final World Cup Appearance Ends In Defeat

Brazil entered the knockout clash against Norway hoping to extend their stay at the tournament, but Erling Haaland's two goals proved decisive as the Scandinavian side progressed to the quarter-finals.

Neymar converted a late penalty to reduce the deficit, ensuring he marked his final appearance for Brazil with a goal. However, the strike served only as consolation as Brazil exited the competition earlier than expected.

His retirement closes the chapter on one of the most celebrated international careers in Brazilian football history.

Over more than a decade and a half, Neymar carried the expectations of a football-mad nation, leaving behind a legacy defined by records and unforgettable moments in the famous yellow shirt.