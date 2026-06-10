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Suvendu Adhikari Serves Jhalmuri To PM Modi At NDA Meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared jhalmuri with his fellow NDA leaders at the NDA meeting which was held in Delhi as the alliance met to celebrate the completion of 12 years. Suvendu Adhikari, the newly-elected Chief Minister of West Bengal was serving the snack to PM Modi.
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