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HomeNewsIndiaSuvendu Adhikari Serves Jhalmuri To PM Modi At NDA Meeting

Suvendu Adhikari Serves Jhalmuri To PM Modi At NDA Meeting

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 05:25 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared jhalmuri with his fellow NDA leaders at the NDA meeting which was held in Delhi as the alliance met to celebrate the completion of 12 years. Suvendu Adhikari, the newly-elected Chief Minister of West Bengal was serving the snack to PM Modi.

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About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 05:25 PM (IST)
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