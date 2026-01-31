'Mamata Will Face Big Blow': Amit Shah’s Rally Warning Ahead Of Bengal Elections

Infiltration Charge, Fire Case Attack
“The rising number of infiltrators in West Bengal is a matter of concern for the entire country. Mamata Banerjee is not allowing barbed wire fencing. The police are not stopping infiltrators,” Shah said. He warned that the chief minister would face a major political setback and claimed that if given a chance, the BJP would drive out infiltrators from the state. Shah also targeted the Mamata Banerjee government over the Nazirabad fire incident, alleging corruption and demanding a thorough investigation.
Corruption Charge, BJP Claims Landslide
“This was not an accident. It is the result of corruption. Why was there no firefighting system? Who funded the factory and who did the owner travel abroad with?” he asked, demanding strict punishment for those responsible. Claiming BJP’s electoral momentum, Shah said the party would secure over 50 percent of the vote share and win by a large margin. He accused the TMC of betraying its slogan of “Ma, Mati, Manush,” alleging insecurity for women, land encroachment by intruders, and the dominance of syndicates. Taking aim at Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, Shah said opposition to SIR would not stop action against infiltrators, asserting that the process would go ahead regardless.