HomeNews'Mamata Will Face Big Blow': Amit Shah’s Rally Warning Ahead Of Bengal Elections

'Mamata Will Face Big Blow': Amit Shah's Rally Warning Ahead Of Bengal Elections

Amit Shah targets Mamata in Bengal, vows to oust infiltrators, probe fire incident and calls for regime change now 2026.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in West Bengal on Friday ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections and launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling for a change of government in the state. Addressing a BJP workers’ conference at the Anandpuri playground in Barrackpore, Shah said the Trinamool Congress government must be removed from power. Raising concerns over illegal infiltration, he accused the state government of failing to secure the borders.

Infiltration Charge, Fire Case Attack

“The rising number of infiltrators in West Bengal is a matter of concern for the entire country. Mamata Banerjee is not allowing barbed wire fencing. The police are not stopping infiltrators,” Shah said. He warned that the chief minister would face a major political setback and claimed that if given a chance, the BJP would drive out infiltrators from the state. Shah also targeted the Mamata Banerjee government over the Nazirabad fire incident, alleging corruption and demanding a thorough investigation.

Corruption Charge, BJP Claims Landslide

“This was not an accident. It is the result of corruption. Why was there no firefighting system? Who funded the factory and who did the owner travel abroad with?” he asked, demanding strict punishment for those responsible. Claiming BJP’s electoral momentum, Shah said the party would secure over 50 percent of the vote share and win by a large margin. He accused the TMC of betraying its slogan of “Ma, Mati, Manush,” alleging insecurity for women, land encroachment by intruders, and the dominance of syndicates. Taking aim at Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, Shah said opposition to SIR would not stop action against infiltrators, asserting that the process would go ahead regardless.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main purpose of Amit Shah's visit to West Bengal?

Amit Shah visited West Bengal to attack Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and advocate for a change in government ahead of the Assembly elections.

What concerns did Amit Shah raise regarding illegal infiltration?

He accused the state government of failing to secure borders and preventing barbed wire fencing, leading to a rise in infiltrators.

What allegations did Amit Shah make about the Nazirabad fire incident?

He alleged corruption was behind the incident, questioning the lack of firefighting systems and demanding an investigation into funding and owner's travel.

How did Amit Shah criticize the TMC's slogan 'Ma, Mati, Manush'?

He claimed the TMC betrayed the slogan by allowing insecurity for women, land encroachment, and the dominance of syndicates.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
Mamata Banerjee AMIT SHAH West Beng
Embed widget