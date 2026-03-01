Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Iranian Leaders Pay Final Respects To Ali Khamenei-Watch

Following official confirmation of Khamenei’s death & the govt's announcement of a 40-day national mourning period, state funerals, memorial services have been held in Tehran and other major cities.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 01 Mar 2026 10:00 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Iranian leaders, senior clerics and elders are paying their final respects to the late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the Islamic Republic observes a period of national mourning following his death in joint US-Israeli strikes last weekend. State officials and religious figures have been attending solemn ceremonies in Tehran, highlighting Khamenei’s decades-long influence on Iran’s political and religious institutions. The atmosphere is one of deep grief and official reverence, even as speculation grows about the next leadership steps and the wider regional impact of his death.

State Ceremonies & Mourning Rituals

Following official confirmation of Khamenei’s death and the government’s announcement of a 40-day national mourning period, state funerals and memorial services have been held in Tehran and other major cities. Government ministries are closed for an initial seven days as the country marks the loss of its long-time leader, who guided Iran since 1989.

Interim Council Activated

In the immediate aftermath of Khamenei’s death, Iran moved swiftly to ensure continuity of governance. Arafi has been appointed as the jurist member of the interim Leadership Council, which constitutionally comprises the President, the Chief Justice and a senior cleric from the Guardian Council.

This body will temporarily discharge the supreme leader’s powers until a successor is formally elected. The final decision rests with the 88-member Assembly of Experts, which holds ultimate authority to appoint, and, in theory, dismiss, the country’s supreme leader. The transition marks only the second such leadership change since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, underscoring the gravity of the moment for Iran’s political system.

Emergency Alert: International Atomic Energy Agency Calls Urgent Meeting

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 01 Mar 2026 09:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ali Khamenei Iran Iran War Ali Khamenei's Death
