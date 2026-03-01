Beit Shemesh Death Toll Rises To 9; Iran Claims Strike On US Carrier Abraham Lincoln

Explosions have rippled across the Middle East as the Israel-Iran War intensifies, leaving civilians dead and militaries claiming new targets in a rapidly expanding conflict. In Israel’s central town of Beit Shemesh, the death toll from a ballistic missile strike has risen to nine. Gulf cities including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha have also heard fresh blasts amid Iranian missile and drone attacks. Tehran’s Revolutionary Guards claim they have struck the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Gulf in retaliation for the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, raising fears of further escalation.

Iran Claims New Military Targets

Amid the widening war, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed it targeted the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Gulf, asserting the vessel was struck by multiple ballistic missiles. Although there has been no independent confirmation that the carrier was hit, the claim marks a significant escalation with potential strategic implications. Tehran framed the action as part of a broader campaign against American and Israeli interests in the region following joint strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iranian officials have also threatened continued operations against US military bases and assets throughout the Middle East, warning that “the land and sea will increasingly become the graveyard of the terrorist aggressors.”

Civilian Toll Mounts In Israel & Gulf States

In Israel, emergency services reported that at least nine people were killed in Beit Shemesh after an Iranian ballistic missile impact, underscoring the deadly reach of the conflict beyond its original theatres. Rescue teams continue operations, with wounded civilians being treated in local hospitals.

Across the Gulf, explosions have been heard in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha as Iran’s retaliatory offensive unfolds. These blasts follow waves of missiles and drones launched south and west from Iranian territory targeting military and strategic locations, including major Gulf hubs previously considered insulated from direct hits. UAE and Qatari authorities have confirmed casualties and infrastructure damage in the wake of the strikes.

Regional Reaction & Risks Ahead

The escalation has provoked strong regional reactions. Gulf states, including the UAE, have condemned the strikes and urged Iran to “go back to enses,” warning that further attacks could deepen instability. In Israel and allied countries, authorities are reviewing civil defence protocols as missile intercepts and explosions strain emergency services.

With airspace closures across the region and fears of broader confrontation lingering, both civilian populations and military strategists are bracing for potentially wider repercussions as the conflict evolves.