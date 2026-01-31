Sunetra Pawar was elected leader of the NCP Legislature Party on Friday. This decision paves the way for her swearing-in as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister.
Sunetra Pawar Oath Ceremony: Ajit Pawar’s Wife Elected NCP Leader, Deputy CM Oath At 5 PM
Sunetra Pawar elected NCP leader, resigns Rajya Sabha seat, to be sworn in as Maharashtra Deputy CM today.
Sunetra Pawar was on Friday elected leader of the NCP Legislature Party, clearing the way for her swearing-in as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister later in the day. The decision was taken at a meeting of NCP legislators at the Vidhan Bhavan, where senior leader Dilip Walse Patil proposed her name. The proposal was supported by party leaders including Hasan Mushrif and Narhari Zirwal. Following her election, Sunetra Pawar resigned from her Rajya Sabha seat ahead of taking oath. She later left the Vidhan Bhavan and is scheduled to be sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister at 5 pm.
Fadnavis Attends, Pawar Family Split
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with NCP MPs and MLAs, will attend the ceremony. Sunetra Pawar’s son, Jay Pawar, will also be present. Ahead of the oath-taking, Sunetra Pawar arrived at the Vidhan Bhavan, where Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar and senior NCP leader Praful Patel were also present. The political developments come against the backdrop of internal deliberations within the Pawar family.
Sources said a meeting was held in Baramati a day earlier, attended by Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar and other family members. Sharad Pawar reportedly advised against rushing the decision, but Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar remained firm and proceeded to Mumbai. Sharad Pawar, however, will not attend the swearing-in ceremony. He is said to be in Baramati and cited health reasons and the need to avoid sudden travel.
Frequently Asked Questions
When and where will Sunetra Pawar be sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister?
Sunetra Pawar is scheduled to be sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister later on Friday at 5 pm. She arrived at the Vidhan Bhavan ahead of the ceremony.
Will Sharad Pawar attend Sunetra Pawar's swearing-in ceremony?
No, Sharad Pawar will not attend the swearing-in ceremony. He cited health reasons and the need to avoid sudden travel for his absence.
What was the context of the recent political developments involving the Pawar family?
The political developments occur amidst internal deliberations within the Pawar family. A meeting was held in Baramati attended by various family members prior to Sunetra Pawar's election.
