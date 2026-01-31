Sunetra Pawar Oath Ceremony: Ajit Pawar’s Wife Elected NCP Leader, Deputy CM Oath At 5 PM

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Sunetra Pawar was on Friday elected leader of the NCP Legislature Party, clearing the way for her swearing-in as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister later in the day. The decision was taken at a meeting of NCP legislators at the Vidhan Bhavan, where senior leader Dilip Walse Patil proposed her name. The proposal was supported by party leaders including Hasan Mushrif and Narhari Zirwal. Following her election, Sunetra Pawar resigned from her Rajya Sabha seat ahead of taking oath. She later left the Vidhan Bhavan and is scheduled to be sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister at 5 pm.

Fadnavis Attends, Pawar Family Split

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with NCP MPs and MLAs, will attend the ceremony. Sunetra Pawar’s son, Jay Pawar, will also be present. Ahead of the oath-taking, Sunetra Pawar arrived at the Vidhan Bhavan, where Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar and senior NCP leader Praful Patel were also present. The political developments come against the backdrop of internal deliberations within the Pawar family.

Sharad Pawar Skips Oath Ceremony

Sources said a meeting was held in Baramati a day earlier, attended by Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar and other family members. Sharad Pawar reportedly advised against rushing the decision, but Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar remained firm and proceeded to Mumbai. Sharad Pawar, however, will not attend the swearing-in ceremony. He is said to be in Baramati and cited health reasons and the need to avoid sudden travel.