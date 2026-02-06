‘6 Months To React’: Expelled Cong Leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu Slams Rahul Gandhi’s Leadership

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Former Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu has mounted a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being disconnected from ground realities and surrounded by self-serving loyalists. Sidhu, wife of ex-cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, mocked Gandhi’s leadership, saying he reacts too slowly in crises and fails to recognise honest voices. She also openly praised BJP, claiming it acknowledged her abilities without prejudice.

In sharp remarks, Sidhu said Gandhi takes more than six months to respond even in emergency situations, adding that by then the damage is inevitable. She alleged that those closest to him keep him isolated from reality while decisions, including ticket distribution, are made long before he steps in.

Questioning the integrity of Gandhi’s inner circle, Sidhu said he should first ask his so-called supporters whether they are willing to work honestly for Punjab. “Many of his followers are not ready for selfless service. They are busy filling their own pockets because they know they will not return,” she claimed.

She challenged Gandhi’s team to openly speak against the current government and be prepared for scrutiny of their own records. Calling herself a well-wisher, Sidhu advised him to become more alert, mature and practical, urging him to confront uncomfortable truths rather than remain in what she described as a “self-created paradise”.

Sidhu also said Gandhi has no time to listen to grassroots realities. “My time is only for the people of Punjab. I can serve them even outside politics,” she said, adding that many of his former supporters have already gravitated towards BJP offices.

‘BJP Recognised My Talent'

Striking a contrasting note, Sidhu praised the BJP for backing her on merit, saying the party gave her an MLA ticket in 2012 based on internal surveys. Recalling her time in government, she said she was appointed principal secretary in the health department while continuing her medical work.

“I was given the freedom to speak the truth and work honestly. I could walk into any department and get things done,” she said.

Sidhu concluded by urging Gandhi to respect honest and hardworking people, warning that failure to do so could cost him political relevance. She said she plans to continue working for Punjab’s welfare, even through a foundation if necessary, insisting her energy remains focused solely on public service.