MY Bharat Youth Convention: Mandaviya, Rekha Gupta Highlight Role Of Youth In Viksit Bharat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi hosted 'Youth for Viksit Bharat' with thousands attending.

Mandaviya, Gupta addressed youth on development, entrepreneurship, sports.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday addressed the ‘Youth for Viksit Bharat: MY Bharat Youth Convention’ at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi, where thousands of young participants gathered to discuss youth engagement, entrepreneurship, sports and nation-building.

According to organisers, more than 6,000 participants from across the country attended the convention, including students, young professionals, entrepreneurs, content creators, innovators and volunteers associated with the MY Bharat platform.

Public Figures Share Experiences With Youth

The event featured interactions with public figures from different fields, including singer and MLA Maithili Thakur, actor Vikrant Massey, entrepreneur Aman Gupta and Indian cricketer Jitesh Sharma, who spoke about their professional journeys and encouraged young people to pursue opportunities in their respective fields, according to the statement published by PIB.

Mandaviya Highlights Role Of Youth In Development

Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya highlighted the role of young people in India's development, pointing to the country's large youth population and the opportunities available in sectors such as entrepreneurship, sports, public service and innovation.

"The youth are our strength, our pride, our resolve and our future. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, unprecedented opportunities have been created for young Indians to innovate, excel and contribute to nation-building. Whether in startups, sports, public service, entrepreneurship or creative fields, young Indians are demonstrating their talent and enhancing the country's global standing," he said.

The minister also referred to initiatives undertaken through the MY Bharat platform and encouraged young people to participate in its programmes and volunteer activities.

"The time belongs to the youth. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has envisioned a Viksit Bharat that is shaped by the ideas, innovation and aspirations of young Indians. Together, we must build a competitive, confident and self-reliant India that fulfills the dreams of 140 crore citizens,” Mandaviya said.

Delhi CM Focuses On Youth Achievement

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said young people would play a key role in shaping India's future and highlighted contributions made by youth across sectors including sports, entrepreneurship, public service and the creative economy.

She said achievements in any field are built through perseverance, discipline and dedication, and noted that the accomplishments of young Indians contribute to the country's broader development goals.

Discussions On Creator Economy, Startups And Sports

During the event, Vikrant Massey spoke about opportunities emerging from India's growing creator economy, while entrepreneur Aman Gupta discussed the country's startup ecosystem and entrepreneurship landscape.

Cricketer Jitesh Sharma shared his experiences with aspiring athletes during a session titled “Play in India, Play for India”, focusing on sports and youth participation.

Sportspersons Felicitated At Convention

The convention also included the felicitation of sportspersons for their achievements and contributions to Indian sports.

Youth Affairs Secretary Pallavi Jain Govil was also present at the event and spoke about the importance of sustained youth participation in community and nation-building initiatives.

Event Concludes With Pledge For Developed India

The convention concluded with a collective pledge by participants reaffirming their commitment to contributing towards the goal of a developed India by 2047.