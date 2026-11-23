Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Regular cleaning, rotation, and proper care extend mattress lifespan.

A good mattress plays an important role in ensuring quality sleep and maintaining comfort. However, many people continue using the same mattress for years, assuming it only needs replacement when it becomes torn or visibly damaged. What they often overlook is that a mattress gradually loses its support and cushioning with regular use.

Like other household essentials, mattresses also have a limited lifespan. Over time, their ability to support the body decreases, which can affect sleeping comfort. So, how often should you replace your mattress, and what are the signs that it is time to get a new one?

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How Many Years Does A Mattress Usually Last?

There is no fixed expiry date for a mattress, as its lifespan depends on its quality, material, usage and maintenance. However, a good-quality mattress generally lasts around 7 to 10 years.

Foam, memory foam, latex and spring mattresses can have different lifespans depending on their construction and quality. While some mattresses may last longer with proper care, lower-quality ones can start deteriorating much sooner.

Daily usage, excessive weight and the amount of pressure placed on the mattress can also affect how long it remains comfortable. Therefore, instead of relying only on the number of years, it is important to regularly check its condition.

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Signs That Indicate It Is Time To Change Your Mattress

Your mattress may need replacement even if its outer fabric looks perfectly fine. Certain changes in its structure and comfort can indicate that it is no longer providing adequate support.

- Visible Sagging: If the mattress develops a dip in the middle or certain areas become noticeably compressed, it may have lost its ability to provide proper support.

- Body Pain After Sleeping: Waking up with back pain, neck discomfort or stiffness can be a sign that your mattress is no longer supporting your body properly.

- Unusual Noises: Squeaking sounds, particularly from spring mattresses, can indicate that their internal components are wearing out.

- Damaged Springs Or Foam: Exposed springs, broken foam or an uneven surface are other warning signs that your mattress may need replacement.

How To Increase The Lifespan Of Your Mattress

Proper maintenance can help keep your mattress in good condition for longer. Regular cleaning is important to prevent dust and dirt from accumulating. You can use a vacuum cleaner periodically to clean its surface and remove dust particles.

Changing bedsheets regularly also helps maintain better sleeping hygiene. Additionally, protect your mattress from moisture, as dampness can lead to unpleasant odours and mould growth.

You can also rotate or flip your mattress periodically, but always check the manufacturer's instructions first, as not every mattress is designed to be flipped. Avoid jumping on the bed or placing excessive pressure on the same spot repeatedly, as this can damage its internal structure.

Ultimately, replacing a mattress is not just about its appearance. Paying attention to changes in its comfort, support and overall condition can help you decide when it is time for a new one.