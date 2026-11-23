Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Warm baths relax muscles, reduce stress, and aid sleep.

Cold water invigorates, yet may cause sudden body stress.

Excessively hot water damages skin, leading to dryness.

Lukewarm water is optimal for comfort and skin health.

As temperatures drop during winter, taking a bath can become a challenging part of the morning routine. While most people prefer hot water to stay warm and comfortable, others believe that bathing with cold water can improve immunity and make the body stronger. But which option is actually better for your health during the colder months?

The temperature of bathing water can affect your skin, muscles and overall comfort. Both hot and cold water have certain benefits, but they also come with precautions. Choosing the right temperature depends on factors such as age, health conditions and skin type.

Benefits Of Bathing With Warm Water In Winter

Bathing with lukewarm water during winter can help relax the body and provide relief from muscle stiffness. It can be particularly comforting for people who experience tiredness or muscle tightness after waking up in the morning.

Warm water also helps the body feel relaxed and can reduce the sensation of stress. Taking a lukewarm shower before bedtime may also help some people improve their sleep quality.

However, bathing with excessively hot water is not recommended. Very hot water can damage the skin's natural protective barrier and strip away its essential oils. This may lead to dryness, itching and increased skin sensitivity, especially during winter.

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Benefits Of Bathing With Cold Water

Some people prefer cold-water baths even during winter because they feel refreshed and energised afterwards. Exposure to cold water can make the body feel more alert and active for a short period.

Cold water also causes blood vessels to constrict temporarily before they gradually return to their normal state.

However, suddenly bathing with extremely cold water can put the body under stress. It may trigger rapid breathing, an increased heart rate and sudden changes in blood pressure. Therefore, people should be cautious about exposing themselves to very cold water, particularly during winter.

Can Bathing With Hot Water Every Day Harm Your Skin?

Bathing with very hot water every day can negatively affect skin health. High water temperatures remove the natural oils that help maintain the skin's moisture and protective barrier.

As a result, the skin may become dry, rough and itchy. The problem can become more uncomfortable during winter, when cold weather already contributes to skin dryness.

People with eczema, sensitive skin or existing itching problems should be particularly careful and avoid excessively hot showers. Applying a moisturiser immediately after bathing can help retain skin moisture.

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What Is The Best Water Temperature For Bathing In Winter?

For most people, lukewarm water is generally the more comfortable choice during winter. It provides warmth and helps relax the muscles without exposing the skin to the effects of excessively hot water.

The water should not be so hot that it causes redness, irritation or a burning sensation. Keeping bath time between five and 10 minutes can also help prevent excessive moisture loss from the skin.

After bathing, gently pat the body dry with a towel instead of rubbing the skin harshly. Apply a moisturiser to retain hydration and avoid stepping outside in cold weather with wet hair. Wearing warm clothes after a bath can also help the body stay comfortable.

Ultimately, the best bathing routine during winter is one that keeps the body comfortable while protecting the skin. For most people, a short bath with lukewarm water is a practical option.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]