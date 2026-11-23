Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karthigai Deepam, major Tamil festival, celebrated November 24, 2026.

Grand Maha Deepam lights Tiruvannamalai's Annamalai Hill at sunset.

Festival symbolizes light triumphing darkness; honors Shiva's infinite form.

Supreme Court permitted lamp lighting at Madurai's Thiruparankundram Hill.

Karthigai Deepam, one of the most significant festivals celebrated in Tamil Nadu, will be observed on November 24, 2026. Dedicated to Lord Shiva and Lord Murugan, the festival is marked by the lighting of thousands of traditional oil lamps in homes and temples. Also known as the festival of lights in Tamil culture, Karthigai Deepam symbolises the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

The festival holds special importance at the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai, where the celebrations reach their peak with the lighting of the grand Maha Deepam atop Annamalai Hill. Devotees from different parts of the country visit the temple to witness the sacred flame and participate in the religious ceremonies.

Karthigai Deepam 2026 Date And Timings

Karthigai Deepam will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. The festival is observed during the Tamil month of Karthigai when the Karthigai Nakshatra prevails.

According to Drik Panchang, the Karthigai Nakshatra will begin at 2:02 AM on November 24 and end at 11:25 PM on the same day.

At Tiruvannamalai, the Bharani Deepam is traditionally lit inside the temple before dawn, while the Maha Deepam is lit atop Annamalai Hill around sunset.

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Why Is Karthigai Deepam Celebrated?

Karthigai Deepam is celebrated to honour Lord Shiva's manifestation as an infinite pillar of fire. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu once had a disagreement over who was supreme.

To resolve the dispute, Lord Shiva appeared before them as an enormous pillar of fire that extended beyond the heavens and deep into the earth. Lord Vishnu took the form of a boar to search for its base, while Lord Brahma transformed into a swan to find its top. However, neither could discover its beginning or end.

The divine manifestation established that Lord Shiva was infinite and beyond human comprehension. The lighting of lamps during Karthigai Deepam commemorates this appearance and represents the presence of divine light.

The festival is also associated with Lord Murugan, who is believed to have emerged from six divine sparks from Lord Shiva's third eye. These sparks were carried by the six Krittika maidens, who nurtured the divine child. Lord Murugan eventually appeared with six faces and came to be known as Arumugam.

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Supreme Court Allows Karthigai Deepam Lamp Lighting At Thiruparankundram Hill

The Supreme Court recently permitted the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, on November 24. The order was passed as a one-time measure by a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi. However, the Tamil Nadu government's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department subsequently filed a review petition seeking reconsideration of the decision. The development has brought additional attention to this year's Karthigai Deepam celebrations, placing the festival in the spotlight ahead of November 24.

Significance Of Lighting Lamps During Karthigai Deepam

Lighting oil lamps is the most important tradition associated with Karthigai Deepam. Devotees light rows of traditional clay lamps, known as Agal Vilakku, outside their homes, on balconies, near entrances and inside prayer rooms.

The lamps are believed to represent the removal of darkness, negativity and ignorance. For devotees, the glowing flames symbolise spiritual awakening, positivity and the presence of divine blessings.

Homes are cleaned and decorated with colourful kolams, flowers and traditional decorations. Families gather to offer prayers and light lamps after sunset, creating a festive atmosphere across Tamil Nadu.

How Is Karthigai Deepam Celebrated At Tiruvannamalai?

The Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai is among the most important pilgrimage destinations associated with Karthigai Deepam. The celebrations traditionally extend over ten days and include religious ceremonies, temple processions and special prayers.

Two important rituals mark the main festival day:

Bharani Deepam: This ritual takes place before sunrise inside the Arunachaleswarar Temple. A sacred flame is lit by priests as part of the traditional observances.

Maha Deepam: The grand Maha Deepam is lit atop Annamalai Hill around sunset. A huge ceremonial lamp containing ghee and a large wick is used for the occasion. The flame is visible from several kilometres away and is considered a sacred representation of Lord Shiva as Arunachaleswarar.

Thousands of devotees gather around the temple and the hill to witness the lighting of the flame. The occasion is considered one of the most spiritually significant events in the region.

Madurai, Tamil Nadu: City Police Commissioner S.Rajendiran inspected security arrangements at Thiruparankundram Hill ahead of Karthigai Deepam celebrations, with additional police personnel deployed from several districts following the Supreme Court's direction to light the lamp at the Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram — IANS (@ians_india) November 23, 2026

What Is Girivalam During Karthigai Deepam?

Girivalam is another important tradition associated with Tiruvannamalai. It involves circumambulating Annamalai Hill, which devotees consider a sacred manifestation of Lord Shiva.

The traditional route covers approximately 14 kilometres. Many devotees undertake the journey barefoot while chanting prayers and visiting the temples and shrines located along the route.

The practice is particularly popular during the full moon and Karthigai Deepam celebrations. Devotees believe that performing Girivalam with faith and devotion brings spiritual peace and divine blessings.

Traditional Practices Followed On Karthigai Deepam

Apart from lighting lamps, devotees follow several customs to mark the festival.

Cleaning And Decorating Homes: Houses are cleaned and decorated with kolams, flowers and traditional decorations.

Houses are cleaned and decorated with kolams, flowers and traditional decorations. Lighting Agal Vilakku: Clay oil lamps are placed at entrances, windows, balconies and prayer spaces.

Clay oil lamps are placed at entrances, windows, balconies and prayer spaces. Offering prayers: Special prayers are offered to Lord Shiva and Lord Murugan.

Special prayers are offered to Lord Shiva and Lord Murugan. Visiting temples: Devotees visit Shiva temples to participate in special pujas and witness the Deepam celebrations.

Devotees visit Shiva temples to participate in special pujas and witness the Deepam celebrations. Preparing traditional food: Families prepare festive dishes and sweets and share them with relatives and loved ones.

Karthigai Deepam is more than a festival of lamps. It represents faith, devotion and the belief that divine light can guide people towards wisdom and righteousness. The sight of thousands of lamps illuminating homes and temples makes the occasion one of the most distinctive cultural and religious celebrations in Tamil Nadu.

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