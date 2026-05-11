Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom L'Oreal Paris Cannes 2026 campaign video omits Aishwarya Rai.

Fans express disappointment and confusion over Rai's absence.

Brand faces criticism for overlooking long-time global ambassador.

Alia Bhatt's presence highlighted amidst the controversy.

L'Oreal Paris is the official makeup partner at the Festival de Cannes 2026 from May 12 to 23, but fans are confused. The brand shared a promotional video showing posters of famous actresses at the Hotel Martinez, yet one major face was missing. People online are now asking: "Where is Aishwarya Rai?" The internet cannot believe L'Oreal Paris did not feature its long-time global brand ambassador in its Cannes campaign.

Missing Poster Sparks Outrage

L'Oreal Paris shared a video showing posters of Alia Bhatt, Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, and Helen Mirren suspended at the Hotel Martinez, a luxury residence for A-list celebrities during Cannes. The caption read, "And... action! The most iconic facade in Cannes is getting its festival look. @martinezhotel is officially dressed in L'Oreal Paris". But fans immediately noticed that Aishwarya Rai's poster was missing from the campaign, sparking social media criticism.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L'Oréal Paris Official (@lorealparis)

Internet Reacts Strongly

Social media users are questioning the brand for not featuring its global brand ambassador. One user asked directly, "Where is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?". Another pointed out that everyone in the comment section was asking about the Ponniyin Selvan star. "New faces may come, but you can't replace the OG Aishwarya. Even you know her worth," the comment read.

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A third user expressed disappointment with the brand for appearing to favour Alia Bhatt over Aishwarya. A fourth said that without the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor, the brand holds no value in the eyes of Indian customers. A fifth Instagram user pointed out that Aishwarya has been associated with the brand for over 20 years and has helped popularise it in India. "Imagine the star power she holds, but you guys are treating her very badly in recent years," the comment further read. A sixth said they love all the faces on L'Oreal's posters for Cannes 2026, but requested the brand to add Aishwarya Rai's poster to the mix.

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Alia Bhatt Hyped Instead

Apart from the internet questioning Aishwarya's absence from the posters, Alia Bhatt's fans were hyping her up. The Heart of Stone star shared L'Oreal's video on her Instagram Story, and she has reportedly left for Cannes. L'Oreal Paris is set to celebrate the 6th anniversary of the Lights On Women's Worth Award at the festival. The brand's website states: "From May 12th to 23rd, we celebrate the artistry, elegance, and empowerment that define beauty, both on and off the red carpet"