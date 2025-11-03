World Sandwich Day 2025: 8 Wholesome And Healthy Sandwich Recipes To Power Your Day

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







World Sandwich Day, observed every year on 3 November, celebrates one of the most versatile and universally loved foods. Named after John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, this day honours the innovation that revolutionised the way we eat on the go. This year, make your celebration guilt-free and flavourful with these 8 healthy sandwich recipes that balance nutrition with indulgence.

ALSO READ: 10 Game-Changing Vegan Proteins For Energy, Strength, And Vitality

1. Avocado And Chickpea Sandwich

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

This is a protein-packed sandwich that combines creamy avocado with mashed chickpeas. Add diced tomatoes, onions, lemon juice, and a dash of pepper for a zesty kick. Spread this filling on whole grain bread and top it with fresh spinach or lettuce for extra fibre. It is a perfect post-workout or midday energy booster that keeps you full for hours without weighing you down. You can also add a drizzle of olive oil or tahini to elevate the texture and flavour.

2. Grilled Paneer And Spinach Sandwich

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

A wholesome Indian-inspired option, this sandwich combines grilled paneer cubes, sautéed spinach, and a touch of mint chutney. The high-protein paneer provides sustained energy, while spinach adds iron and antioxidants. Toast it in a multigrain bread for a crunchy texture. This hearty combination works wonderfully for breakfast or lunch and keeps hunger pangs at bay. For vegan alternatives, you can simply wap paneer with tofu and chutney with vegan pesto.

3. Smoked Salami And Cream Cheese

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

For those who enjoy bold, savoury flavours, this smoked salami and cream cheese sandwich is pure perfection. Spread a light layer of cream cheese on slices of multigrain bread, then layer thinly cut smoked salami with fresh cucumber, lettuce, and a few pickles for tang. Add a touch of mustard or cracked black pepper to enhance the flavour profile. The balance of creamy, smoky, and crisp elements makes it ideal for a hearty lunch or an indulgent snack that still feels wholesome.

4. Hummus And Roasted Veggie Sandwich

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

A hummus and roasted veggie sandwich is the perfect choice for those who love vibrant, plant-based flavours. Start with slices of multigrain or sourdough bread and spread a generous layer of creamy hummus. Add roasted bell peppers, zucchini, aubergine, and caramelised onions for a burst of earthy sweetness and smoky aroma. You can sprinkle a pinch of paprika or drizzle a few drops of olive oil for an extra Mediterranean touch. The hummus provides a smooth, nutty base that complements the roasted vegetables beautifully, creating a wholesome meal option.

5. Egg And Avocado Breakfast Sandwich

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

This is an energising sandwich that features fluffy scrambled eggs layered with creamy avocado and baby spinach toasted sourdough bread. Sprinkle a bit of pepper and chilli flakes for flavour. It’s rich in protein, good fats, and vitamins, making it an ideal morning starter that keeps you full and focused through the day.

6. Chicken And Greek Yogurt Sandwich

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

For a lighter twist on a classic, swap mayo with Greek yoghurt for a creamy yet guilt-free texture. Combine shredded chicken, herbs, and celery for crunch, then serve on oat bread. This lean-protein option is perfect for lunch or post-gym refuelling. Chicken and greek yogurt sandwich is flavourful, filling, and packed with nutrients.

7. Peanut Butter, Banana, And Chia Seed Sandwich

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Bring a Mediterranean touch with mozzarella, tomato, and basil, but add grilled zucchini and balsamic glaze for extra depth. Served on ciabatta or sourdough, this sandwich offers freshness with balance. The combination of healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants makes it a wholesome indulgence that never feels heavy.

8. Grilled Chicken And Avocado Toastie

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Juicy grilled chicken slices layered with velvety avocado create the perfect harmony of flavour and nutrition in this wholesome toastie. The tender chicken provides a rich source of lean protein, while the avocado adds heart-healthy fats and a creamy texture. To make this sandwich even more nourishing, use multigrain or sourdough bread brushed lightly with olive oil before grilling to golden perfection. This sandwich is perfect for a quick yet fulfilling meal that balances taste and wellness. You can also include thinly sliced cucumbers or baby spinach for a burst of crunch and added fibre.