Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleWorld Sandwich Day 2025: 8 Wholesome And Healthy Sandwich Recipes To Power Your Day

World Sandwich Day 2025: 8 Wholesome And Healthy Sandwich Recipes To Power Your Day

Mark World Sandwich Day 2025 with 8 healthy sandwich recipes that blend taste, balance, and nourishment. These recipes are ideal for breakfast, lunch, or quick snacks.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 10:03 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

World Sandwich Day, observed every year on 3 November, celebrates one of the most versatile and universally loved foods. Named after John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, this day honours the innovation that revolutionised the way we eat on the go. This year, make your celebration guilt-free and flavourful with these 8 healthy sandwich recipes that balance nutrition with indulgence.

ALSO READ: 10 Game-Changing Vegan Proteins For Energy, Strength, And Vitality

1. Avocado And Chickpea Sandwich

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

This is a protein-packed sandwich that combines creamy avocado with mashed chickpeas. Add diced tomatoes, onions, lemon juice, and a dash of pepper for a zesty kick. Spread this filling on whole grain bread and top it with fresh spinach or lettuce for extra fibre. It is a perfect post-workout or midday energy booster that keeps you full for hours without weighing you down. You can also add a drizzle of olive oil or tahini to elevate the texture and flavour.

2. Grilled Paneer And Spinach Sandwich

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

A wholesome Indian-inspired option, this sandwich combines grilled paneer cubes, sautéed spinach, and a touch of mint chutney. The high-protein paneer provides sustained energy, while spinach adds iron and antioxidants. Toast it in a multigrain bread for a crunchy texture. This hearty combination works wonderfully for breakfast or lunch and keeps hunger pangs at bay. For vegan alternatives, you can simply wap paneer with tofu and chutney with vegan pesto.

3. Smoked Salami And Cream Cheese

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

For those who enjoy bold, savoury flavours, this smoked salami and cream cheese sandwich is pure perfection. Spread a light layer of cream cheese on slices of multigrain bread, then layer thinly cut smoked salami with fresh cucumber, lettuce, and a few pickles for tang. Add a touch of mustard or cracked black pepper to enhance the flavour profile. The balance of creamy, smoky, and crisp elements makes it ideal for a hearty lunch or an indulgent snack that still feels wholesome.

4. Hummus And Roasted Veggie Sandwich

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

A hummus and roasted veggie sandwich is the perfect choice for those who love vibrant, plant-based flavours. Start with slices of multigrain or sourdough bread and spread a generous layer of creamy hummus. Add roasted bell peppers, zucchini, aubergine, and caramelised onions for a burst of earthy sweetness and smoky aroma. You can sprinkle a pinch of paprika or drizzle a few drops of olive oil for an extra Mediterranean touch. The hummus provides a smooth, nutty base that complements the roasted vegetables beautifully, creating a wholesome meal option.

5. Egg And Avocado Breakfast Sandwich

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

This is an energising sandwich that features fluffy scrambled eggs layered with creamy avocado and baby spinach toasted sourdough bread. Sprinkle a bit of pepper and chilli flakes for flavour. It’s rich in protein, good fats, and vitamins, making it an ideal morning starter that keeps you full and focused through the day.

6. Chicken And Greek Yogurt Sandwich

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

For a lighter twist on a classic, swap mayo with Greek yoghurt for a creamy yet guilt-free texture. Combine shredded chicken, herbs, and celery for crunch, then serve on oat bread. This lean-protein option is perfect for lunch or post-gym refuelling. Chicken and greek yogurt sandwich is flavourful, filling, and packed with nutrients.

7. Peanut Butter, Banana, And Chia Seed Sandwich

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Bring a Mediterranean touch with mozzarella, tomato, and basil, but add grilled zucchini and balsamic glaze for extra depth. Served on ciabatta or sourdough, this sandwich offers freshness with balance. The combination of healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants makes it a wholesome indulgence that never feels heavy.

8. Grilled Chicken And Avocado Toastie

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Juicy grilled chicken slices layered with velvety avocado create the perfect harmony of flavour and nutrition in this wholesome toastie. The tender chicken provides a rich source of lean protein, while the avocado adds heart-healthy fats and a creamy texture. To make this sandwich even more nourishing, use multigrain or sourdough bread brushed lightly with olive oil before grilling to golden perfection. This sandwich is perfect for a quick yet fulfilling meal that balances taste and wellness. You can also include thinly sliced cucumbers or baby spinach for a burst of crunch and added fibre.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Read
Published at : 03 Nov 2025 10:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
World Sandwich Day 2025 Healthy Sandwich Recipes Easy Sandwiches
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
19 Dead, Several Injured After RTC Bus Collides With Tipper In Telangana's Rangareddy
19 Dead, Several Injured After RTC Bus Collides With Tipper In Telangana's Rangareddy
Cricket
BCCI Announces Rs 51 Crore Cash Reward For Women In Blue After Maiden World Cup Victory
BCCI Announces Rs 51 Crore Cash Reward For Women In Blue After Maiden World Cup Victory
World
7 Dead, 150 Injured As Massive 6.3 Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif
7 Dead, 150 Injured As Massive 6.3 Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif
India
'Historic, Spectacular Win': PM Modi Lauds Women In Blue For Big Maiden World Cup Victory
'Historic, Spectacular Win': PM Modi Lauds Women In Blue For Big Maiden World Cup Victory
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Indian Muscle Flexing In South China Sea
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget