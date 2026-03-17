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HomeReligionGudi Padwa 2025: Know The Significance And Rituals Of Raising The Gudi At Home

Gudi Padwa 2025: Know The Significance And Rituals Of Raising The Gudi At Home

Gudi Padwa marks the Hindu New Year with the ritual of raising the Gudi. Know its significance, symbolism, and the correct method of performing this auspicious tradition.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 09:00 AM (IST)

Gudi Padwa is one of the most important festivals in Maharashtra that marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year. In 2026, it will be celebrated on March 19, bringing with it a sense of renewal, hope, and positivity. Homes are cleaned and decorated, rangolis brighten entrances, and families come together to welcome a fresh start. At the heart of these celebrations stands a powerful symbol, the Gudi, a sacred arrangement that reflects victory, prosperity, and divine blessings.

ALSO READ: Happy Gudi Padwa 2026: Heartfelt Wishes And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

What Is A Gudi And Why Is It So Important?

The Gudi is not just a festive decoration; it carries deep spiritual and cultural meaning. It is typically made by tying a bright silk cloth, often green or yellow with zari work, around the top of a long bamboo stick. Neem and mango leaves, along with a garland of flowers, are attached to it. At the very top, an inverted metal pot made of silver, copper, or bronze is placed, symbolising success and accomplishment.

But what does it truly represent? Many believe the Gudi marks the victory of King Shalivahana, celebrated by his people upon his return to Paithan. Others associate it with Brahmadhvaj, the flag of Lord Brahma mentioned in ancient scriptures, or even Indra’s flag. It is also seen as a symbol of Lord Ram’s victorious return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan. Beyond these beliefs, the Gudi is widely regarded as a sign that wards off evil and invites prosperity, happiness, and good fortune into the home.

The Spiritual Meaning Behind The Gudi

The Gudi is often described as a sacred flag, raised high to signify triumph and joy. Since victory is always celebrated with a flag held upright, the Gudi too is hoisted prominently outside homes. Scriptures refer to it as Brahma’s flag, as it is believed that Lord Brahma created the universe on this day.

There is also a deeper, symbolic interpretation. The Gudi is said to represent the Sushumna nadi, an important energy channel in the human body. When raised with devotion, it becomes more than just a ritual, it transforms into a medium believed to attract divine energies into the home, much like an antenna draws signals.

Method Of Raising The Gudi

Raising the Gudi is a ritual that requires attention to detail and devotion. Each step is performed with care, ensuring that the symbolism remains intact.

  • Choose the Right Spot: The Gudi should be placed near the main entrance of the house, specifically on the right side when facing outward. This side is believed to represent the active state of the soul.
  • Prepare the Area: The selected spot must be cleaned thoroughly. A Swastik rangoli is drawn on the ground, and turmeric along with vermilion (haldi-kumkum) is offered at its centre.
  • Assemble the Gudi: A bright cloth is tied to the tip of a bamboo stick. Neem leaves, mango twigs, a garland of red flowers, and a traditional sweet (gaòhi) are added. An inverted metal pot is then placed on top to complete the structure.
  • Invoke Divine Energies: While raising the Gudi, devotees invoke the Shiv-Shakti principle, allowing the elements of the Gudi to absorb spiritual energy.
  • Hoist with Reverence: The Gudi is raised slightly tilted and worshipped with devotion. Many people recite prayers, offering their obeisance to Brahma’s flag as they welcome the New Year.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 17 Mar 2026 09:00 AM (IST)
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Gudi Padwa 2025 Significance Of Gudi Gudi Rituals Of Raising The Gudi At Home Spiritual Meaning Behind The Gudi
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