The holy month of Ramadan, filled with blessings, mercy, and spiritual devotion, is gradually entering its final phase as Muslims around the world prepare for the upcoming festival of Eid. Throughout the month, devotees have observed fasts with deep dedication and devotion. As part of this spiritual journey, the 27th fast of Ramadan will be observed on March 17.

For fasting devotees, it is important to note that after sunset on the evening following the 26th fast, the 27th night of Ramadan begins. This sacred night is widely associated with Shab-e-Qadr (Laylatul Qadr), one of the most important and spiritually significant nights in Islam.

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Importance Of The 27th Roza

The 27th fast of Ramadan holds special importance in Islamic tradition. The final ten days of Ramadan are believed to be a period of seeking protection from hellfire, and the 27th night is often regarded as the most blessed night of this period. The Holy Quran and Hadith highlight the spiritual significance of this time.

It is believed that fasting, offering charity such as fitra, and performing prayers and acts of worship on this night bring multiplied rewards for devotees. During this time, Muslims devote themselves to increased prayers, recitation of the Quran, and seeking forgiveness from Allah for their sins.

Why The 27th Roza Is Special

On the 27th fast, devotees follow the usual fasting routine, keeping the fast throughout the day and breaking it at sunset. After iftar, many people perform Taraweeh prayers and spend the night offering additional voluntary prayers and reciting the Quran.

In several places, community iftar gatherings and collective prayers are also organized, strengthening the spirit of unity and devotion among worshippers.

Iftar Timings In Major Cities

Delhi: 06:32 PM

Noida: 06:31 PM

Chennai: 06:20 PM

Lucknow: 06:17 PM

Pune: 06:46 PM

Mumbai: 06:50 PM

Hyderabad: 06:27 PM

Kolkata: 05:57 PM

Patna: 06:00 PM

Bhubaneswar: 05:58 PM

Jaipur: 06:37 PM

Indore: 06:38 PM

Bengaluru: 06:31 PM

Ahmedabad: 06:50 PM

Surat: 06:49 PM

Kanpur: 06:19 PM

Jammu: 06:41 PM

Chandigarh: 06:33 PM

Ranchi: 06:00 PM

Preparations For Eid Begin

As the 27th fast approaches, preparations for Eid-ul-Fitr also begin gaining momentum in homes and markets. People start shopping for new clothes, sevaiyan, sweets, and decorations for the festival.

However, the exact date of Eid depends on the sighting of the Shawwal moon. It is expected that Chand Raat may be observed on March 20, with Eid-ul-Fitr likely to be celebrated on March 21 in India. The official date will be confirmed only after the moon is sighted.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]