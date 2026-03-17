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HomeReligionRamadan 2026 Day 27: Check Today’s Iftar Time In Major Cities, And The Significance Of Shab-e-Qadr

Ramadan 2026 Day 27: Check Today’s Iftar Time In Major Cities, And The Significance Of Shab-e-Qadr

The 27th fast of Ramadan holds deep spiritual importance as it is linked with the sacred night of Shab-e-Qadr. Know its significance, prayers and traditions observed by devotees.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 08:10 AM (IST)

The holy month of Ramadan, filled with blessings, mercy, and spiritual devotion, is gradually entering its final phase as Muslims around the world prepare for the upcoming festival of Eid. Throughout the month, devotees have observed fasts with deep dedication and devotion. As part of this spiritual journey, the 27th fast of Ramadan will be observed on March 17.

For fasting devotees, it is important to note that after sunset on the evening following the 26th fast, the 27th night of Ramadan begins. This sacred night is widely associated with Shab-e-Qadr (Laylatul Qadr), one of the most important and spiritually significant nights in Islam.

ALSO READ: Shab-e-Qadr 2026: Know Date, Significance And How Muslims Observe The Sacred Night Of Ramadan

Importance Of The 27th Roza

The 27th fast of Ramadan holds special importance in Islamic tradition. The final ten days of Ramadan are believed to be a period of seeking protection from hellfire, and the 27th night is often regarded as the most blessed night of this period. The Holy Quran and Hadith highlight the spiritual significance of this time.

It is believed that fasting, offering charity such as fitra, and performing prayers and acts of worship on this night bring multiplied rewards for devotees. During this time, Muslims devote themselves to increased prayers, recitation of the Quran, and seeking forgiveness from Allah for their sins.

Why The 27th Roza Is Special

On the 27th fast, devotees follow the usual fasting routine, keeping the fast throughout the day and breaking it at sunset. After iftar, many people perform Taraweeh prayers and spend the night offering additional voluntary prayers and reciting the Quran.

In several places, community iftar gatherings and collective prayers are also organized, strengthening the spirit of unity and devotion among worshippers.

Iftar Timings In Major Cities

  • Delhi: 06:32 PM
  • Noida: 06:31 PM
  • Chennai: 06:20 PM
  • Lucknow: 06:17 PM
  • Pune: 06:46 PM
  • Mumbai: 06:50 PM
  • Hyderabad: 06:27 PM
  • Kolkata: 05:57 PM
  • Patna: 06:00 PM
  • Bhubaneswar: 05:58 PM
  • Jaipur: 06:37 PM
  • Indore: 06:38 PM
  • Bengaluru: 06:31 PM
  • Ahmedabad: 06:50 PM
  • Surat: 06:49 PM
  • Kanpur: 06:19 PM
  • Jammu: 06:41 PM
  • Chandigarh: 06:33 PM
  • Ranchi: 06:00 PM

Preparations For Eid Begin

As the 27th fast approaches, preparations for Eid-ul-Fitr also begin gaining momentum in homes and markets. People start shopping for new clothes, sevaiyan, sweets, and decorations for the festival.

However, the exact date of Eid depends on the sighting of the Shawwal moon. It is expected that Chand Raat may be observed on March 20, with Eid-ul-Fitr likely to be celebrated on March 21 in India. The official date will be confirmed only after the moon is sighted.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 17 Mar 2026 08:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Holy Month Ramadan 2026 Ramadan Day 27 Significance Of Shab-e-Qadr Sacred Night Of Ramadan
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