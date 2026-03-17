As we get older, our body’s immune system becomes weaker. The virus that causes chickenpox gets activated again later in life and causes shingles a painful rash with burning, tingling, and blisters.

About a third of all adults will develop shingles and the incidence increases rapidly after 50; it is not merely a skin condition but rather the result of the reactivation of the varicella zoster virus which affects the nervous system; postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) becomes very troublesome and can cause nerve pain lasting for months or years after the rash resolves.

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Why Vaccination Matters

The recommended shingles vaccine, Shingrix, is a non-live vaccine that provides strong protection. It prevents more than 90% of shingles cases and greatly reduces long-term nerve pain. It is also helpful even if you have already had shingles. New research also suggests that vaccination may lower the risk of stroke and heart problems, support brain health, and reduce age-related inflammation in the body.

Who Should Get Vaccinated

It is recommended that all adults 50 years of age and under receive 2 doses of vaccine, as do those aged 19 to 50 and over who have a compromised immune system, according to the CDC guidelines.

Protecting Your Long-Term Health

Vaccination is one safe and effective option available for protecting individuals against debilitating or chronic nerve pain, therefore reducing the need to use potentially addictive medications that can lead to long-term damage to your nerves. Vaccinating can help keep you active and independent, which means maintaining your overall quality of life for a lifetime. Talk with your neurologist about whether you'd benefit from receiving the shingles vaccine. Taking a small step now may allow you to live healthy and comfortably in the future.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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