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HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleGudi Padwa 2025: Bollywood Divas Inspired Paithani Saree Looks To Recreate This Festive Season

Gudi Padwa 2025: Bollywood Divas Inspired Paithani Saree Looks To Recreate This Festive Season

Take inspiration from Bollywood actresses and elevate your festive style with stunning Paithani saree looks that blend tradition with modern elegance.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
Take inspiration from Bollywood actresses and elevate your festive style with stunning Paithani saree looks that blend tradition with modern elegance.

Turn Heads This Gudi Padwa With These Celebrity-Inspired Paithani Sarees

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Janhvi Kapoor brings vibrant energy in this bold red Paithani saree adorned with multicoloured floral motifs and a classic gold zari border. The rich weave and flowing drape create a striking festive appeal. Styled with statement gold jewellery and soft glam makeup, her look balances tradition with a modern edge. (Image Source: Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
Janhvi Kapoor brings vibrant energy in this bold red Paithani saree adorned with multicoloured floral motifs and a classic gold zari border. The rich weave and flowing drape create a striking festive appeal. Styled with statement gold jewellery and soft glam makeup, her look balances tradition with a modern edge. (Image Source: Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
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Mrunal Thakur stuns in this rich emerald green Paithani saree paired with a striking coral-red pallu, beautifully woven with traditional zari and bird-floral motifs. The broad gold border adds a regal touch, making it a perfect festive pick. Styled with classic gold temple jewellery and a neat bun, her look feels timeless and rooted in Maharashtrian elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
Mrunal Thakur stuns in this rich emerald green Paithani saree paired with a striking coral-red pallu, beautifully woven with traditional zari and bird-floral motifs. The broad gold border adds a regal touch, making it a perfect festive pick. Styled with classic gold temple jewellery and a neat bun, her look feels timeless and rooted in Maharashtrian elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
Published at : 17 Mar 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Paithani Saree Bollywood Paithani Looks Gudi Padwa Outfit Ideas Traditional Maharashtrian Saree

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