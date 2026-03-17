Gudi Padwa 2025: Bollywood Divas Inspired Paithani Saree Looks To Recreate This Festive Season

Mrunal Thakur stuns in this rich emerald green Paithani saree paired with a striking coral-red pallu, beautifully woven with traditional zari and bird-floral motifs. The broad gold border adds a regal touch, making it a perfect festive pick. Styled with classic gold temple jewellery and a neat bun, her look feels timeless and rooted in Maharashtrian elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)