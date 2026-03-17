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Gudi Padwa 2025: Bollywood Divas Inspired Paithani Saree Looks To Recreate This Festive Season
Take inspiration from Bollywood actresses and elevate your festive style with stunning Paithani saree looks that blend tradition with modern elegance.
Turn Heads This Gudi Padwa With These Celebrity-Inspired Paithani Sarees
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Published at : 17 Mar 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
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