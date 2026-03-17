Swollen feet are almost a rite of passage in pregnancy. Many women notice it first in the ankles. By evening the feet feel heavy, shoes feel tight, and rings may need to come off. This tends to show up more in the last trimester, when the body is carrying extra fluid and the uterus is much larger.

Most of the time, this kind of swelling is expected. Pregnancy increases blood volume and fluid levels. The growing uterus also presses on veins that return blood from the lower body. As circulation slows slightly, fluid collects in the tissues of the legs and feet. It often becomes worse after standing for long hours or during hot weather.

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What Normal Pregnancy Swelling Looks Like

Typical swelling builds slowly. It is usually mild and mainly affects the feet or ankles. Many women notice it more toward the end of the day. Resting with the legs slightly raised or lying on the left side often helps.

Light movement can also improve circulation. A short walk, changing positions, or avoiding long periods of standing usually makes a difference.

When swelling behaves like this, doctors generally consider it a routine pregnancy symptom.

When Swelling Needs Attention

Doctors start paying closer attention when the pattern is different. Sudden swelling in the face, hands, or around the eyes should not be ignored. Puffiness that appears quickly, or swelling that seems excessive, may need evaluation.

If it occurs along with headaches, visual disturbances, or high blood pressure, further checks are important. These symptoms may point toward conditions such as preeclampsia, which require monitoring during pregnancy.

The Kidney Angle

Kidneys play a major role in regulating fluid in the body. During pregnancy they are already working harder because blood volume is higher.

When the kidneys are not working as well as they should, the body may start holding on to extra fluid. Doctors often check the urine for protein. If the kidneys are under strain, small amounts of protein can appear in the urine and swelling may become more noticeable.

This is why urine testing is routine during prenatal visits. A simple urine test, along with blood pressure checks and blood tests when needed, helps doctors understand whether swelling is harmless or part of a medical issue.

Practical Ways To Ease Swelling

For everyday pregnancy swelling, simple measures usually help. Avoid standing in one place for long periods. Take breaks to sit or stretch the legs. Elevating the feet when resting may reduce fluid build-up.

Comfortable shoes are important, especially later in pregnancy. Tight socks or clothing around the ankles can worsen puffiness. Gentle activities such as walking often help circulation.

Hydration also matters. Drinking adequate water helps the body maintain fluid balance rather than retaining excess fluid.

Why Monitoring Matters

Prenatal check-ups exist for a reason. At each visit, doctors check blood pressure and examine urine samples. These routine checks often reveal early warning signs before symptoms become serious.

Swelling is extremely common in pregnancy, and in most women it is harmless. Still, sudden or unusual swelling should always be mentioned to a doctor. Careful monitoring helps ensure that both mother and baby remain safe throughout the pregnancy.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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