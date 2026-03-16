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HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleRasha Thadani Birthday Feature: 8 Glamorous Ethnic Suit Looks To Inspire Your Eid Style

Rasha Thadani Birthday Feature: 8 Glamorous Ethnic Suit Looks To Inspire Your Eid Style

Take festive fashion inspiration from Rasha Thadani’s elegant ethnic suit looks, from sharara sets to floral ensembles that perfectly capture the charm of celebratory style.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 11:31 AM (IST)
Take festive fashion inspiration from Rasha Thadani’s elegant ethnic suit looks, from sharara sets to floral ensembles that perfectly capture the charm of celebratory style.

Rasha Thadani’s Gorgeous Ethnic Suit Moments That Make Perfect Eid Outfit Inspiration

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For a softer festive look, Rasha wears this floral ivory kurta with delicate pink and green prints and an intricately embroidered neckline. The sharara-style bottoms and sheer dupatta with sequin detailing give the ensemble an elegant charm suited for Eid brunch celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ rashathadani)
For a softer festive look, Rasha wears this floral ivory kurta with delicate pink and green prints and an intricately embroidered neckline. The sharara-style bottoms and sheer dupatta with sequin detailing give the ensemble an elegant charm suited for Eid brunch celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ rashathadani)
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Rasha channels traditional elegance in this rich red suit set highlighted with intricate gold zari embroidery. Styled with flared sharara bottoms and a heavily embellished dupatta, the look carries a regal festive appeal ideal for grand Eid celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ rashathadani)
Rasha channels traditional elegance in this rich red suit set highlighted with intricate gold zari embroidery. Styled with flared sharara bottoms and a heavily embellished dupatta, the look carries a regal festive appeal ideal for grand Eid celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ rashathadani)
Published at : 16 Mar 2026 11:31 AM (IST)
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Eid Special Rasha Thadani Birthday Feature Rasha Thadani Inspired Ethnic Suits Rasha Thadani Suit Looks

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