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English NewsLifestyleOnam 2026: 3 Traditional Kerala Games Every Child Should Try This Festive Season

Onam 2026: 3 Traditional Kerala Games Every Child Should Try This Festive Season

Onam 2026 offers children a chance to enjoy Kerala’s traditional games beyond the usual festive celebrations. Uriyadi, Thalapanthukali and Vadamvali encourage physical activity, teamwork and community participation.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 17 Aug 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Onam celebrates traditional games, promoting children's activity and teamwork.
  • Uriyadi, a pot-breaking challenge, tests skill and concentration.
  • Thalapanthukali, a team game like cricket, builds coordination.
  • Vadamvali (tug-of-war) fosters cooperation, strengthening community spirit.

Onam 2026 is not just about elaborate Sadhya, colourful pookalams and cultural performances. In Kerala, the harvest festival also brings back traditional games that children can enjoy with family and friends. From Uriyadi and Thalapanthukali to Vadamvali, these activities turn festive gatherings into opportunities for children to stay active and learn the importance of teamwork. At a time when much of children’s free time is spent on phones, tablets and online games, traditional outdoor activities offer a simple way to keep them moving. Here are three popular Onam games that can add fun and a strong community spirit to the celebrations.

Uriyadi: The Pot-Breaking Challenge

Uriyadi is a traditional pot-breaking game that adds plenty of excitement to Onam gatherings. It is similar in concept to dahi handi and involves an earthen pot suspended from a rope. The pot can be filled with a mixture of ingredients such as milk, butter, fruit, and ghee. A participant, often dressed as Lord Krishna, attempts to break the hanging pot within a set time. The challenge becomes harder when other participants splash water or cover the player's eyes with a cloth. The player who manages to overcome these obstacles and break the pot wins the game.

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Thalapanthukali: A Team Game With A Twist

Thalapanthukali, also called Thalamapanthu or Onapanthu, is played by both children and adults during Onam celebrations. The game has similarities to cricket and is generally played between two teams. Players use a ball, traditionally made using coconut leaves, and a stick or stump. A player stands a short distance away from the stump with their back towards it. The ball is thrown upwards with one hand and struck with the other.

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The opposing team can get the player out by catching the ball before it touches the ground or by using the ball to hit the stump. The game requires concentration, timing, and coordination, making it an engaging group activity for children.

Vadamvali: The Ultimate Team Challenge

Vadamvali, or tug of war, is among the simplest traditional games played during Onam. Two teams hold opposite ends of a sturdy rope and attempt to pull the other team across a designated line. While the rules are straightforward, the game demands cooperation and coordination. Children have to work together rather than rely on individual strength, making it an easy way to introduce teamwork during the celebrations.

These traditional games can make Onam more interactive for children while giving them a chance to spend time away from screens. More importantly, they help younger generations experience a part of Kerala's cultural traditions through participation rather than simply watching them. Including games such as Uriyadi, Thalapanthukali, and Vadamvali can make family and community celebrations more engaging for children.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main purpose of traditional games during Onam celebrations?

Traditional Onam games aim to provide children with active, interactive experiences, helping them stay away from screens. They also teach teamwork and connect younger generations with Kerala's cultural traditions.

How is the game Uriyadi played during Onam?

Uriyadi is a pot-breaking game where a participant, often dressed as Lord Krishna, attempts to break a suspended earthen pot filled with ingredients. The challenge is intensified by water splashes or blindfolding.

What is Thalapanthukali and what skills does it require?

Thalapanthukali is a team game, similar to cricket, played with a ball and a stick or stump. It requires concentration, timing, and coordination, making it an engaging group activity.

What is Vadamvali and what does it teach children?

Vadamvali is a tug-of-war game where two teams pull a rope to move the opposing team across a line. It emphasizes cooperation and coordination, teaching children the importance of teamwork.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 17 Aug 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Onam Festival Uriyadi Onam 2026 Onam Games Traditional Onam Games Kerala Onam Thalapanthukali Vadamvali Onam Activities For Kids
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