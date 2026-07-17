Using Sunscreen But Still Tanning? Make These 5 Lifestyle Changes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apply sunscreen correctly and avoid direct sun during peak hours.

Protect all exposed body parts using clothing and practical accessories.

Support skin health through hydration, diet, and proper cleansing.

Tanning is one of the most common skin concerns during summer and even in humid weather. Prolonged exposure to the sun's harmful UV rays can make the skin appear darker, dull, and uneven. While many people rely on sunscreen to protect their skin, experts believe that sunscreen alone cannot completely prevent tanning. Healthy skin requires a combination of proper sun protection, good skincare habits, and a balanced lifestyle. By making a few simple changes to your daily routine, you can reduce the effects of sun exposure and keep your skin looking healthy.

Use Sunscreen Correctly And Avoid Peak Sun Hours

Sunscreen is the first line of defense against harmful UV rays, but using it the right way is equally important. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen 15–20 minutes before stepping outdoors and reapply it every two to three hours if you remain outside for long periods. Another important habit is limiting direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours, when UV rays are at their strongest. If possible, schedule outdoor activities in the early morning or late evening. When you must go out, try to stay in shaded areas whenever you can.

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Protect Every Exposed Part Of Your Body

Many people focus only on protecting their face, but areas such as the neck, hands, arms, feet, and ears are equally vulnerable to tanning. Covering exposed skin with lightweight, full-sleeved clothing can help reduce direct UV exposure. You can also use practical accessories such as umbrellas, wide-brimmed hats, scarves, and UV-protective sunglasses. These simple measures provide an extra layer of protection and reduce your dependence on skincare products alone.

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Support Your Skin From Within

Healthy skin starts from within. Drinking enough water throughout the day helps maintain hydration, while a balanced diet rich in fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, and antioxidant-rich foods supports skin health and recovery from sun exposure. After returning home, gently cleanse your skin to remove sweat, dust, and pollutants, then apply a suitable moisturiser to restore hydration. Consistent skincare and healthy lifestyle habits are more effective than relying on sunscreen alone. Remember, tanning cannot be prevented overnight. However, following a regular skincare routine, protecting yourself from excessive sunlight, and maintaining healthy daily habits can significantly reduce sun damage and help keep your skin healthy and radiant over time.