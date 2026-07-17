India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsLifestyleUsing Sunscreen But Still Tanning? Make These 5 Lifestyle Changes

Using Sunscreen But Still Tanning? Make These 5 Lifestyle Changes

Using sunscreen but still getting tanned? Discover five simple lifestyle changes, from proper sun protection to hydration and skincare, to reduce tanning and keep your skin healthy.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 06:14 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Apply sunscreen correctly and avoid direct sun during peak hours.
  • Protect all exposed body parts using clothing and practical accessories.
  • Support skin health through hydration, diet, and proper cleansing.

Tanning is one of the most common skin concerns during summer and even in humid weather. Prolonged exposure to the sun's harmful UV rays can make the skin appear darker, dull, and uneven. While many people rely on sunscreen to protect their skin, experts believe that sunscreen alone cannot completely prevent tanning. Healthy skin requires a combination of proper sun protection, good skincare habits, and a balanced lifestyle. By making a few simple changes to your daily routine, you can reduce the effects of sun exposure and keep your skin looking healthy.

Use Sunscreen Correctly And Avoid Peak Sun Hours

Sunscreen is the first line of defense against harmful UV rays, but using it the right way is equally important. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen 15–20 minutes before stepping outdoors and reapply it every two to three hours if you remain outside for long periods. Another important habit is limiting direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours, when UV rays are at their strongest. If possible, schedule outdoor activities in the early morning or late evening. When you must go out, try to stay in shaded areas whenever you can.

ALSO READ | 5 Easy Breakfast Recipes That Save Time, Effort And Dishes

Protect Every Exposed Part Of Your Body

Many people focus only on protecting their face, but areas such as the neck, hands, arms, feet, and ears are equally vulnerable to tanning. Covering exposed skin with lightweight, full-sleeved clothing can help reduce direct UV exposure. You can also use practical accessories such as umbrellas, wide-brimmed hats, scarves, and UV-protective sunglasses. These simple measures provide an extra layer of protection and reduce your dependence on skincare products alone.

ALSO READ | 3 Simple Tricks Will Make Your Switchboards Look Clean And Bright Again

Support Your Skin From Within

Healthy skin starts from within. Drinking enough water throughout the day helps maintain hydration, while a balanced diet rich in fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, and antioxidant-rich foods supports skin health and recovery from sun exposure. After returning home, gently cleanse your skin to remove sweat, dust, and pollutants, then apply a suitable moisturiser to restore hydration. Consistent skincare and healthy lifestyle habits are more effective than relying on sunscreen alone. Remember, tanning cannot be prevented overnight. However, following a regular skincare routine, protecting yourself from excessive sunlight, and maintaining healthy daily habits can significantly reduce sun damage and help keep your skin healthy and radiant over time.

Frequently Asked Questions

What causes skin tanning?

Tanning is caused by prolonged exposure to the sun's harmful UV rays. This exposure can make the skin appear darker, dull, and uneven.

Is sunscreen alone sufficient to prevent tanning?

No, experts believe sunscreen alone cannot completely prevent tanning. Healthy skin requires a combination of proper sun protection, good skincare habits, and a balanced lifestyle.

How should I properly use sunscreen?

Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen 15–20 minutes before going outdoors. Reapply it every two to three hours if you remain outside for long periods.

What are other ways to protect my body from sun exposure?

Cover exposed skin with lightweight, full-sleeved clothing. You can also use accessories like umbrellas, wide-brimmed hats, scarves, and UV-protective sunglasses.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read More
Published at : 17 Jul 2026 06:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Skin Care Tips Sun Tanning Prevention Sunscreen Tips
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Using Sunscreen But Still Tanning? Make These 5 Lifestyle Changes
Using Sunscreen But Still Tanning? Make These 5 Lifestyle Changes
Lifestyle
Swollen Wooden Doors After Rain? Try These Quick DIY Solutions
Swollen Wooden Doors After Rain? Try These Quick DIY Solutions
Lifestyle
Could Oral Sex Increase The Risk Of Throat Cancer? Doctor Shares 6 Ways To Reduce HPV Risk
Could Oral Sex Increase The Risk Of Throat Cancer? Doctor Shares 6 Ways To Reduce HPV Risk
Lifestyle
Heart Surgeon Shares 5 Simple Habits That Could Help Prevent A Heart Attack In 60 Seconds
Heart Surgeon Shares 5 Simple Habits That Could Help Prevent A Heart Attack In 60 Seconds
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Aamir Khan Clarifies 3 Idiots Link With Sonam Wangchuk Amid Social Media Debate
Gujarat ATS Action: Five Jaish-Linked Suspects Arrested Over Alleged Terror Plot
PM Modi Jind Roadshow: Prime Minister Flags Off India’s First Hydrogen Train in Haryana
UP Politics: CM Yogi Targets SP-Congress in Shamli, Appeals for Discipline During Kanwar Yatra
Nitin Gadkari EXCLUSIVE: E20 Petrol Reduces Mileage? Gadkari Explains Engine Damage & Ethanol Facts
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget