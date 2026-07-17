Swollen Wooden Doors After Rain? Try These Quick DIY Solutions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sand, then re-seal door to prevent future swelling.

As soon as the monsoon arrives, many households start facing a common problem wooden doors become difficult to open and close. They may stick to the frame, require extra force to move, or make an irritating rubbing sound. Many people assume the door has developed a defect, but in most cases, the real culprit is excess moisture in the air. Wood naturally absorbs humidity during the rainy season, causing it to expand. The good news is that you don't always need a carpenter to solve the issue. A few simple home remedies can help your door function smoothly again.

Why Do Wooden Doors Swell During Monsoon?

Wood is a natural material that reacts to changes in weather. During the rainy season, the humidity level rises significantly, allowing the wood to absorb moisture from the air. As a result, the door expands, especially around its edges and bottom, making it rub against the frame. The problem becomes more noticeable in older wooden doors or doors that haven't been varnished or sealed for a long time. Poor ventilation inside the house, damp rooms, and drying wet clothes indoors can further increase indoor humidity, making the swelling even worse.

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Simple DIY Fixes You Can Try at Home

Before spending money on repairs, inspect the door hinges and screws. Loose hinges can sometimes make a door misalign and jam. Tightening the screws may solve the problem instantly. If the door is rubbing against the frame, apply a thin layer of soap, paraffin wax, petroleum jelly, or a household lubricant to the affected area. This reduces friction and allows the door to move more freely. While it is a temporary solution, it works well during the rainy season. For doors that have absorbed excessive moisture, use a hair dryer or heat gun on a low setting. Hold it about 30 cm away from the surface and gently warm the damp area for a few seconds. Avoid overheating, as excessive heat may damage the wood or its finish.

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Prevent Swelling Before It Becomes a Bigger Problem

If humidity remains high inside your home, consider using a dehumidifier. It helps reduce excess moisture in the air, preventing wooden furniture and doors from absorbing water. If the door continues to stick even after these measures, remove it and lightly sand the area where it rubs against the frame. Once the sanding is complete, apply a fresh coat of varnish or wood sealer. This protective layer helps prevent future moisture absorption and keeps the door in good condition throughout the monsoon season.