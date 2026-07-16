3 Simple Tricks Will Make Your Switchboards Look Clean And Bright Again

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prioritize safety: always switch off power, keep hands dry.

No matter how often you clean your home, switchboards are one of the most overlooked spots. Over time, they collect dust, fingerprints, grease and yellow stains, making even a spotless room look untidy. The good news is that you don't need expensive cleaning products to restore their shine. A few everyday household items can help make switchboards look clean and fresh again.

Easy Home Remedies To Remove Yellow Stains

White Toothpaste: One of the simplest ways to clean a yellowed switchboard is with regular white toothpaste. Apply a small amount to an old toothbrush and gently scrub the surface, paying extra attention to the corners and edges. Once you're done, wipe it clean with a dry microfiber cloth. Avoid using gel toothpaste, as regular white toothpaste works more effectively on stains.

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Lemon And Salt: If the stains are more stubborn, lemon and salt can do the trick. Sprinkle a little salt over half a lemon and gently rub it on the switchboard. The natural acidity of lemon helps break down grime, while the salt acts as a gentle scrub. Finish by wiping the surface with a clean, dry cloth.

Nail Polish Remover: Ink marks or old black stains can be difficult to remove with regular cleaning. In such cases, put a small amount of nail polish remover on a cotton ball or soft cloth and gently wipe the affected area. Use it sparingly and test it on a small corner first, as excessive acetone may dull the plastic surface.

Don't Ignore Electrical Safety

Before cleaning any switchboard, always switch off the power supply to avoid the risk of electric shock. Make sure your hands are completely dry and never use a dripping wet cloth or pour water directly onto the switchboard. If you're using lemon juice or nail polish remover, ensure the surface is completely dry before switching the power back on. Also, avoid touching electrical switches, plugs or sockets with wet hands or while standing barefoot on a damp floor.

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Keep Your Switchboards Looking New

A quick clean every few weeks can prevent dirt from building up and keep switchboards looking as good as new. Regular maintenance not only improves the appearance of your home but also helps maintain hygiene. With these simple home remedies and a few basic safety precautions, you can brighten yellowed switchboards in just a few minutes without spending extra money.