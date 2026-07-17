Heart Surgeon Shares 5 Simple Habits That Could Help Prevent A Heart Attack In 60 Seconds

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Quitting smoking and monitoring blood pressure prevent severe heart damage.

Manage cholesterol and prevent insulin resistance for optimal heart health.

Addressing loneliness and nurturing social ties boosts overall heart health.

Although many of the risk factors can be recognised and addressed long before an emergency arises, heart attacks frequently happen suddenly. Dr Jeremy London, a cardiothoracic surgeon, has outlined 5 crucial areas that people should concentrate on to safeguard their heart health, emphasising that prevention is based on long-term lifestyle decisions rather than band-aid solutions.

In a video, Dr London offered his advice, stating that these are the practices he would prioritise if people could spend even a minute considering their heart health. Decades of cardiovascular studies have demonstrated that smoking, high blood pressure, raised cholesterol, insulin resistance and even social isolation all affect the risk of heart disease.

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1. Quit Smoking: Every Cigarette Damages The Heart

Dr London argues that the most crucial action for heart health is straightforward, "Don't smoke." He clarified that because smoking destroys blood vessels, lowers blood oxygen levels and speeds up the accumulation of fatty deposits inside arteries, it continues to be one of the biggest risk factors for heart attacks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy London, MD (@drjeremylondon)

According to estimates from the World Health Organization (WHO), tobacco smoking causes millions of cardiovascular deaths annually. An elevated risk of coronary artery disease has even been connected to secondhand smoke exposure. Health professionals observe that the body starts healing itself shortly after quitting smoking, with the heart and circulation steadily getting better over time.

2. Keep An Eye On Your Blood Pressure

As one of the most crucial figures for long-term heart health, Dr London also advised patients to be aware of their blood pressure. The word "the silent killer" comes from the fact that high blood pressure frequently develops without obvious symptoms, but it gradually destroys arteries and makes the heart work harder.

Uncontrolled hypertension dramatically raises the risk of heart attacks, strokes and heart failure, according to the American Heart Association. Frequent blood pressure readings, whether at home with approved monitors or during regular doctor's appointments, can help identify issues early and enable prompt treatment with medication or lifestyle modifications.

3. Don't Ignore Your Cholesterol Levels

Dr London also advised being aware of your cholesterol. He emphasised that knowing cholesterol levels is crucial because too much low-density lipoprotein (LDL), sometimes known as "bad cholesterol," causes plaque to build inside arteries, which limits blood flow to the heart.

According to the British Heart Foundation, frequent screening is especially crucial for those with risk factors like obesity, diabetes or a family history of heart disease because high cholesterol typically shows no symptoms. Cardiovascular risk can be significantly decreased with a healthy diet, frequent exercise and if needed, prescription cholesterol-lowering drugs.

4. Avoid Insulin Resistance Before It Leads To Diabetes

Additionally, Dr London emphasised the need to prevent insulin resistance, a disorder that causes the body's cells to become less sensitive to insulin, raising blood sugar levels. Insulin resistance can develop into Type 2 diabetes, a significant risk factor for cardiovascular disease, if treatment is not received.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state that reducing highly processed foods, keeping a healthy weight, increasing physical activity, and optimising diet can all help enhance insulin sensitivity. According to medical professionals, controlling blood sugar not only reduces the chance of diabetes but also helps shield blood vessels from chronic damage that can lead to heart attacks.

5. Don't Underestimate The Impact Of Loneliness

Avoiding loneliness was perhaps the most surprising item on Dr London's list. He pointed out that preserving deep social ties is crucial to general health and added that emotional and physical welfare shouldn't be divorced.

Chronic loneliness and social isolation have been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, depression and early death, according to research released by the American Heart Association. Long-term stress, insufficient sleep, improper coping mechanisms and decreased physical exercise, according to experts, may all be factors in this elevated risk.

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Small Changes, Big Benefits

While genetics and age cannot be changed, cardiologists agree that many heart attacks are preventable through healthier daily habits. Dr London's advice serves as a reminder that protecting the heart is not about dramatic lifestyle overhauls but about consistently monitoring key health markers, staying active, avoiding tobacco, eating a balanced diet and nurturing strong social relationships.

Together, these everyday choices can go a long way in reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease and improving overall well-being.







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