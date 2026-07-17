Could Oral Sex Increase The Risk Of Throat Cancer? Doctor Shares 6 Ways To Reduce HPV Risk

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom HPV-related throat cancer increasingly linked to oral sex.

Vaccination, barrier methods, and fewer partners reduce HPV risk.

Open communication and avoiding sex with sores also crucial.

Avoid smoking, limit alcohol; most infections resolve naturally.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) related throat cancer is increasingly being associated with oral sex, which has led medical professionals to advocate for increased knowledge of the virus and easy ways to lower the risk of infection. Physician Dr Akshay Budhraja emphasised that prevention, not fear, is the goal in a recent educational post on X that included six doable actions that can reduce the likelihood of HPV transmission during oral sex.

HPV is one of the most prevalent STDs in the world, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). A persistent infection with high-risk strains like HPV-16 can result in malignancies of the cervix, anus, penis and oropharynx, which includes the tonsils and back of the throat. However, the majority of infections resolve on their own in one to two years without producing sickness.

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1. Use Dental Dams And Condoms

Dr Budhraja advises using condoms for oral-penile sex and dental dams for oral, vaginal or anal sex. By reducing direct skin-to-skin and bodily fluid contact, these barrier techniques lessen the chance of HPV transmission. They do not, however, offer total protection because the virus can infect exposed skin. In order to lessen friction and enhance comfort, health professionals also recommend utilising lubricants with barrier techniques.

Oral sex is now the most common cause of throat cancer in the US, surpassing alcohol and tobacco. This is due to the carcinogenic HPV virus.



Here's what actually lowers your risk of HPV transmission during oral sex:



1. Use a dental dam while performing oral sex. — Dr. AK 🇮🇳 (@docakx) July 16, 2026

2. Get Vaccinated Against HPV

Vaccination is one of the best approaches to avoid HPV-related malignancies. According to Dr Budhraja, the HPV vaccine guards against high-risk strains, such as HPV-16, which causes the majority of throat malignancies linked to HPV. Although many adults may still benefit after discussing eligibility with their healthcare provider, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the UK's National Health Service (NHS) advise vaccination prior to exposure to the virus, ideally during early adolescence.

3. Limit The Number Of Sexual Partners

In order to lower exposure to HPV and other STDs, Dr Budhraja also suggests reducing the number of sexual partners. The CDC states that having more sexual partners over the course of a lifetime increases the risk of contracting HPV. While no technique can completely remove risk, experts say that mutually monogamous partnerships with vaccinated or low-risk partners can further minimise the possibility of transmission.

4. Have Honest Conversations About Sexual Health

Another crucial component of prevention is open communication. Before having sex, Dr Budhraja advises partners to talk about any symptoms, current STI testing and HPV vaccination. Although HPV testing for the throat is not frequently available, open communication can ease worry and assist couples in making educated decisions. Reducing the stigma associated with talking about sexual health is crucial for stopping the spread of STDs, according to public health experts.

5. Avoid Oral Sex If Warts Or Sores Are Present

A current viral infection may be indicated by visible genital warts, ulcers, or unexplained sores. Until these lesions have been evaluated or treated medically, Dr Budhraja recommends refraining from oral sex. Avoiding contact during times of active infection may lower viral exposure, even though HPV can spread even in the absence of symptoms. If recurrent mouth ulcers, throat pain, difficulty swallowing or unexplained lumps in the neck appear, doctors advise getting medical help because these symptoms should not be disregarded.

6. Don't Smoke And Limit Alcohol

Lastly, Dr Budhraja emphasises the significance of abstaining from alcohol and smoking. Although these behaviours do not directly spread HPV, they impair the body's natural defences against the virus and greatly raise the risk of oral and throat malignancies. The American Cancer Society states that excessive alcohol consumption and smoking are still significant risk factors for head and neck cancers, and they may work in concert with a persistent HPV infection to raise cancer risk.

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Most HPV Infections Clear Naturally

Physicians stress that having an HPV infection does not guarantee a person will get cancer. As the immune system eliminates the virus, most infections actually go away on their own. But adopting safer sexual practices, getting the HPV vaccine, abstaining from tobacco, limiting alcohol use and consulting a doctor if symptoms persist can all significantly lower long-term risk. Health professionals claim that knowledge of HPV empowers people to make decisions that safeguard their general wellbeing and sexual health rather than raising concerns.







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