5 Easy Breakfast Recipes That Save Time, Effort And Dishes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Healthy vegetable sandwich and chana chaat require minimal effort.

Living away from home comes with its own set of challenges, and cooking is often one of the biggest. Between rushing to college, work or classes, breakfast is the first meal many people skip. But starting your day on an empty stomach can leave you feeling tired and unfocused. The good news is that you don't need to spend hours in the kitchen. With a few basic ingredients, you can prepare a healthy and filling breakfast in just 10 minutes.

Quick Breakfasts That Save Time And Keep You Full

If you're looking for simple recipes that don't require fancy ingredients or complicated cooking, these five breakfast options are worth trying. They're easy to prepare, nutritious and perfect for busy mornings.

Besan Cheela: A protein-rich breakfast that requires gram flour, chopped onions, green chillies, coriander, turmeric, red chilli powder, salt and water. Mix everything into a smooth batter, pour it onto a lightly greased pan and cook until golden on both sides. Pair it with green chutney or curd for a wholesome meal.

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Healthy Vegetable Sandwich: Take two slices of brown or multigrain bread and layer them with cucumber, tomato, onion and capsicum. Spread green chutney, sprinkle a little salt and black pepper, then toast for two to three minutes. For extra protein, add sprouts, paneer or tofu.

Comfort Foods That Are Ready In Minutes

Poha: Rinse flattened rice and let it rest for a few minutes. In a pan, temper mustard seeds, curry leaves, peanuts, onions and green chillies. Add turmeric, salt and the soaked poha, then cook for two to three minutes. Finish with fresh coriander and a squeeze of lemon juice.

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Upma: Dry roast semolina until lightly golden. In another pan, prepare a tempering with mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions and green chillies. Add water and salt, then slowly stir in the roasted semolina. Cook for three to four minutes until soft and fluffy.

A Healthy Option With Almost No Cooking

Chana Chaat: If you have boiled chickpeas or black chana ready, this breakfast takes only a few minutes. Toss them with chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumber and coriander. Add chaat masala, roasted cumin powder, salt and lemon juice, then mix well. It's light, filling and packed with protein and fibre. These quick breakfasts prove that healthy eating doesn't have to be complicated. With minimal effort and everyday ingredients, you can prepare a satisfying meal that keeps you energised throughout the day without spending too much time in the kitchen.