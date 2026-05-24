Experience India From Above: 7 Most Scenic Ropeway Rides To Explore

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ropeways offer stunning aerial views of mountains and valleys.

Gulmarg Gondola is Asia's highest, offering snowy landscapes.

Patnitop's Skyview Gondola is tree-friendly, views Shivalik range.

Udaipur's ropeway showcases lakes, palaces, and Aravalli hills.

India’s ropeways offer much more than a convenient ride through the hills. They provide travellers with breathtaking aerial views of snow-covered mountains, deep valleys, dense forests, winding rivers and picturesque lakes without the need for difficult treks. From the icy landscapes of Gulmarg to the peaceful hills of Sikkim, cable car journeys have become some of the most memorable travel experiences in the country.

Some ropeways glide above pine-covered slopes, while others reveal dramatic Himalayan peaks, charming hill stations and beautiful cityscapes from above. They also make remote viewpoints more accessible for families, senior citizens and casual travellers who want to enjoy scenic beauty without physically demanding climbs. If you are planning a mountain holiday or looking for a unique travel experience, these stunning ropeway destinations across India deserve a place on your itinerary.

Best Ropeway Destinations In India

Yangang, Sikkim

Located in South Sikkim’s Namchi district, the Yangang ropeway has emerged as one of the region’s most popular attractions. Stretching approximately 3.5 kilometres, the ropeway connects Dhapper to Bhaleydhunga ridge in just 10 minutes, replacing what was once a long uphill trek.

During the journey, travellers can enjoy panoramic views of the Teesta and Rangeet rivers, nearby towns and majestic Himalayan peaks such as Mount Khangchendzonga and Mount Pandim on clear days. The ride offers a peaceful and unforgettable experience surrounded by natural beauty.

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Gulmarg, Jammu And Kashmir

The Gulmarg Gondola is among India’s most famous ropeway experiences and is recognised as one of Asia’s highest operating cable cars. The gondola takes visitors from Gulmarg to Kongdori Valley before continuing towards Apharwath Peak at an altitude of nearly 4,200 metres.

In winter, the region transforms into a stunning snowy landscape filled with white pine forests and snow-covered mountains, creating spectacular postcard-like views. The ride remains equally beautiful during summer when green meadows replace the snow.

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Patnitop, Jammu And Kashmir

The Skyview Gondola in Patnitop offers a scenic 12-minute journey between Patnitop and Sanget Valley. Surrounded by dense forests and rolling hills, the ropeway provides uninterrupted views of the Shivalik mountain range.

The attraction is also known for its environmentally conscious construction, as it became Asia’s first gondola project developed without cutting down trees. The calm surroundings and natural scenery make it a favourite among nature lovers.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

The ropeway connecting Solang Valley to Mt Phatru is one of Himachal Pradesh’s most scenic aerial experiences. Although the journey lasts only around 10 minutes, it offers spectacular views of snow-covered peaks, alpine meadows and adventure activity zones spread across the valley below.

The ropeway is particularly popular during winter for snow activities and during the summer holiday season when tourists flock to the region for pleasant weather and mountain landscapes.

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Mussoorie’s Gun Hill ropeway remains a popular attraction for visitors exploring the hill station. The short cable car ride from Mall Road leads to Gun Hill, one of Mussoorie’s best viewpoints.

The location offers sweeping views of the Himalayan ranges, especially during sunset when the skies are clear. Peaks such as Bandarpunch can often be seen in the distance, making the ride both scenic and memorable.

Gangtok, Sikkim

The Gangtok ropeway provides a unique aerial view of the capital city and the surrounding mountains. Beginning at Deorali market, the cable car passes through Namnang and Tashiling stations while offering views of colourful hillside houses, misty valleys and the magnificent Kanchenjunga range.

The ride becomes especially beautiful during clear weather when the mountain scenery appears sharp and vibrant against the skyline.

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Udaipur’s Mansapurna Karni Mata Ropeway offers a completely different experience compared to Himalayan ropeways. Instead of snow-covered peaks, travellers are treated to stunning aerial views of lakes, palaces and the Aravalli hills.

The ropeway connects Deendayal Upadhyay Park with the Karni Mata Temple located atop Machhala Hill. During the ride, visitors can admire panoramic views of Lake Pichola, Fateh Sagar Lake and the grand City Palace complex.

These ropeway destinations across India offer some of the country’s most breathtaking travel experiences. Whether you prefer snowy Himalayan landscapes, peaceful valleys or scenic lakeside cities, these cable car rides combine convenience, adventure and unforgettable views that deserve a place on every traveller’s bucket list.