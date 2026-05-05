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HomeLifestyleTravelBudget Traveller | Explore Wayanad In Three Days Under Rs 20,000

Budget Traveller | Explore Wayanad In Three Days Under Rs 20,000

Wayanad in Kerala is a scenic hill station with caves, lakes, waterfalls and wildlife. This travel guide covers major tourist spots, a simple itinerary, how to reach, and estimated trip cost.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 05 May 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wayanad offers diverse attractions: hills, waterfalls, caves, and forests.
  • Key sites include Edakkal Caves, Pookode Lake, and Meenmutty Waterfall.
  • Visit Banasura Sagar Dam and Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary for nature.
  • Estimated costs range from ₹18,000 (train) to ₹35,000 (flight).

Wayanad is one of Kerala’s most peaceful hill stations, and this piece shows why it is such a strong travel pick for nature lovers. It says the district has hills, waterfalls, caves, forests and lakes in one place, along with a relaxed mountain atmosphere that makes it feel like a getaway from busy city life.

Wayanad also stands out because it is part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve and is known for rich biodiversity, spice farming and scenic landscapes. In this guide, the focus is not just on beauty but also on practical travel planning, so readers can understand what to see, how much to spend and how to reach there.

 Why Wayanad Draws Visitors

 Edakkal Caves as one of Wayanad’s most famous spots, where visitors can see ancient inscriptions and carvings after a trek uphill. It also mentions Pookode Lake, where people can enjoy boating and a quiet setting surrounded by hills and forests. Another major attraction is Meenmutty Waterfall, which falls in three stages and needs a forest trek to reach, making it a good choice for adventure lovers.

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More Places To See

The guide also includes Banasura Sagar Dam, described as the country’s largest earthen dam, with speed boating and small islands adding to the view. For wildlife lovers, Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary is a key stop, where safari rides may offer sightings of elephants, deer and other animals. Together, these places show why Wayanad works for both relaxed travellers and people looking for some action.

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Travel Cost Guide

 Hotel prices in Wayanad start at around Rs 1,500, while mid-range stays can cost Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per night. Food may add about Rs 600 to Rs 1,000 per person per day, according to the guide. For a three-day, three-night trip, the total cost is estimated at about Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 by train, and about Rs 33,000 to Rs 35,000 by flight.

 How To Reach

The story notes that travellers from Delhi do not get a direct train or flight to Wayanad, so they first need to reach Calicut, which is about 85 to 90 km away, and then continue by cab or bus. This makes Wayanad easy enough to plan, but the final leg of the journey needs a little extra time and coordination.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What makes Wayanad a good destination for nature lovers?

Wayanad offers a combination of hills, waterfalls, caves, forests, and lakes. It also boasts a relaxed mountain atmosphere, making it an ideal escape from city life.

What are some of the key attractions in Wayanad?

Key attractions include Edakkal Caves with ancient inscriptions, Pookode Lake for boating, and Meenmutty Waterfall for adventure. Banasura Sagar Dam and Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary are also notable.

What is the estimated cost for a trip to Wayanad?

For a three-day, three-night trip, the estimated cost is around Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 by train. By flight, it is estimated to be between Rs 33,000 to Rs 35,000.

How can one reach Wayanad, especially from Delhi?

From Delhi, there are no direct flights or trains to Wayanad. Travelers need to first reach Calicut, about 85-90 km away, and then take a cab or bus.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Wayanad Tourist Places Kerala Travel Guide Edakkal Caves 'Wayanad' Budget Travel Pookode Lake Meenmutty Waterfall Banasura Sagar Dam
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