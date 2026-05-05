ABP Live Doc Talk | Heatwave Health Impact: Why Periods And PMS Get Worse In Summer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Extreme heat stresses the body, disrupting hormonal balance.

Heat-induced dehydration and exhaustion worsen PMS symptoms.

Sleep disturbances and altered lifestyle affect hormone regulation.

Hydration, diet, stress management are crucial for women.

Extreme heat can quietly affect a woman’s hormonal balance and, in turn, her menstrual cycle. When the body is exposed to very high temperatures for long periods, it goes under physical stress. This stress can interfere with the normal functioning of hormones like estrogen and progesterone, which regulate the menstrual cycle. As a result, some women may notice delayed periods, irregular cycles, or even missed periods during peak summer months.

Extreme Heat Disrupts Hormonal Balance

Heat also leads to dehydration and exhaustion, both of which increase the intensity of premenstrual symptoms. During the summer, many women become irritable and develop headaches and abdominal bloating, besides having lower energy levels. When the body is under heat stress, it becomes difficult for women to cope with premenstrual syndrome.

Sleep disturbance is yet another contributing factor, and heat has a tendency to interfere with sleep patterns. Insufficient sleep is associated with hormonal imbalances, which may lead to mood swings and irregular periods. It could also be possible that the body sweats too much and becomes dehydrated, leading to an electrolyte imbalance and affecting physical health during menstrual periods.

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Impact On Lifestyle, Stress, And Body Function

Another aspect that should not be overlooked is how extreme temperatures affect the level of physical activity and appetite. Women usually reduce physical exercise and eat differently due to tiredness and discomfort in summer weather conditions. This, in turn, can adversely affect metabolism and hormone regulation and have an indirect effect on menstruation.

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Maintaining proper hydration, following a healthy diet, and limiting your exposure to direct sun and heat are equally important when dealing with very high temperatures. Following a regular sleep pattern and reducing stress can also aid hormone regulation. While it may be quite normal for there to be problems sometimes during the summer, should this occur frequently, one would be best served by seeking medical advice.



Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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